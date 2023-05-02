Two months after his arrest and removal from the bench, suspended Magistrate Court Judge Dev Atma Khalsa’s absence is tipping the scales of justice.
Khalsa is banned from his old courtroom, a circumstance that’s left litigants in civil lawsuits without a judge.
Justice is being delayed. It might even be denied.
Khalsa’s suspension led to a judge from Los Alamos being assigned to help with criminal cases in his old court in Santa Fe. The civil docket is another matter.
“It is true that civil cases are being delayed. Criminal cases get preference,” Chief District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid said in an interview.
Rules for speedy trials, plus decisions about public safety and liberty for defendants, give criminal cases priority.
The shorthanded judiciary leaves civil litigants on the sideline, hoping for their day in court.
One woman who has a civil suit languishing in Khalsa’s old court told me she fears delays will sink her case.
“I have a basic complaint for money owed. Two days before my hearing, Khalsa got arrested,” the woman said.
She twice filed motions for a default judgment, but her case is dormant.
The man she sued now faces foreclosure of his property. “I can miss getting anything,” the female litigant said.
Other people with civil actions have similar worries about an understaffed system paralyzing or ending their cases.
Biedscheid asked the state Administrative Office of the Courts for a temporary judge to restore staffing to full capacity. Barry Massey, a spokesman for the office, said its Court Operations Division can assist Biedscheid, but it’s up to him to fill the judgeship.
“The division plans to provide the chief judge with names of retired magistrate judges who may be available to serve as a pro tem judge to help handle cases,” Massey wrote in an email. “However, the appointment of a retired magistrate judge to serve as a pro tem judge is a matter that the chief judge would need to handle. The AOC does not have the authority to make such an appointment.”
Khalsa could jolt a slow-moving system to full capacity by resigning from office. If he stepped down, the governor would appoint a full-time judge to Magistrate Court.
Khalsa weeks ago said he might resign from his judgeship because of his legal troubles. I asked him again Tuesday if he would quit. After conferring with his lawyers, he sent me a lengthy, third-person statement never mentioning the possibility of resigning.
“Having now found himself an accused, he has had the opportunity to better understand what litigants and accused in our judicial system experience. ... Judge Khalsa asks that he be accorded the same respect that any accused is entitled — a presumption of innocence until proven otherwise,” his statement said.
A Democrat elected to the bench in November, Khalsa was jailed Feb. 26 on charges of drunken driving, careless driving and driving without a valid license. Biedsheid pulled Khalsa off the bench the next morning.
A police officer said he smelled alcoholic beverages on Khalsa’s breath. Khalsa denied he’d been drinking, but he refused to allow a blood test.
In police video of his arrest, Khalsa accused investigating officers of ruining his life. At other times, he rambled to deflect questions about his sobriety.
In one instance, he went on about how many times his Toyota 4Runner had rolled on
Interstate 25.
Khalsa for a time collected his biweekly salary of $4,470.40 for not working. The state Supreme Court on April 7 changed his status to suspended without pay.
In theory, money was freed to hire a temporary judge. Biedscheid said it’s not a simple matter.
“You have to have the right person. Do they have the experience to fill in?” Biedscheid said.
In fact, New Mexico’s archaic system allows non-lawyers to serve as judges in Magistrate Court. That system probably made sense in outposts of the Old West, but it shouldn’t be permissible in modern Santa Fe.
The city has a wealth of legal talent capable of pinch hitting to bring efficiency to the court. If a retired judge or a skilled attorney can’t be persuaded to fill in, the less appealing possibility of appointing someone without a law degree could be explored.
That option isn’t in the public’s best interest, but neither is a court that can’t handle civil cases.
Khalsa pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and is scheduled to stand trial June 26 in Santa Fe Municipal Court.
He has one attorney to defend him in the criminal case and another to represent him in an inquiry by the New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission.
Khalsa’s rights are sure to be protected. Litigants in his old courtroom are left to hope they will be treated as well.