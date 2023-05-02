Two months after his arrest and removal from the bench, suspended Magistrate Court Judge Dev Atma Khalsa’s absence is tipping the scales of justice.

Khalsa is banned from his old courtroom, a circumstance that’s left litigants in civil lawsuits without a judge.

Justice is being delayed. It might even be denied.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

