Twenty-four hours after Friday night’s lackluster Tosca, a blistering version of The Flying Dutchman sailed onto the Santa Fe Opera stage Saturday night. Conducted by Thomas Guggeis and directed by David Alden, the production is as good as anything the company has done in recent years and would do any opera house in the world proud.
Five years ago, as a 24-year-old music staff member at the Berlin State Opera, Guggeis shot to widespread attention when he stepped in to conduct Salome just hours before its dress rehearsal when Christoph von Dohnányi stepped out after a dispute with its stage director.
He came to Santa Fe right after leading the Metropolitan Opera’s highly praised Flying Dutchman, and a 10-minute prelude showed New Mexicans what the excitement around him is about before a note was sung, thanks to its bracing, propulsive fast sections and limpidly detailed slower music.
Guggeis, who earned a degree in quantum physics as a Plan B to conducting, is about to become the Frankfurt Opera’s general music director. It won’t be easy to lure him back, given how busy his career is about to become, but we can hope he’s developing a chile addiction.
While he’s now in his early 70s, Alden brought equally youthful vigor to the opera’s staging.
Unlike what happened with Tosca, he and his design team found a viable controlling concept to anchor the action in Dutchman — the corrosive impact of unbridled capitalism — set it in the mid-20th century, and followed it through to a logical and devastating conclusion.
This is not a design overlay unrelated to the opera’s subject. The Dutchman represents the Dutch East India Company, which for two centuries held an unregulated charter that functioned like a license to print money by exploiting colonial workers and environments. (In this production, the Dutchman buys a night’s lodging and a bride with enormous cardboard boxes full of currency instead of a treasure chest of jewels.)
And the title character’s torment isn’t just the eternal monotony of sailing the seas; it’s an ever-increasing torment driven by accumulating the souls of his mercantile colleagues and might-have-been wives aboard his zombie ship. A good staging of this opera should function in part as a genuinely scary ghost story, which this definitely does.
The Santa Fe production offered three commanding performers — Nicholas Brownlee, Elza van den Heever, and Morris Robinson — in the leading roles.
Brownlee poured out oceans of riveting tone as the Dutchman, finding some moments of tenderness and hope that made give character’s existential angst even more impact. This is his third big role in as many seasons here, following his stints the title character in The Marriage of Figaro and Kurwenal in Tristan und Isolde, with his Dutchman being the most finely nuanced vocally and dramatically yet.
Senta is the one role with significant character development in the opera. In addition to her singing, which was wonderfully varied in response to text and emotion, van den Heever offered a detailed portrayal of a young woman who knows she’s different than her peers, inhabits a fantasy life for years and then doesn’t know what to do when it becomes a reality.
She went from a gawky, awkward, toes-together teenager (seemingly) to a completely assured, radiant bridal-gown clad adult determined to save her Dutchman by wrapping herself in nautical hawsers and hanging herself at the opera’s end.
Morris Robinson had a rock-solid bass, excellent diction and a strong stage presence as Daland, the money-mad Norwegian ship captain who essentially sells his daughter Senta to the Dutchman a few minutes after they meet. He also found some welcome wry humor in his reactions to their complete obliviousness to everyone else once their eyes met.
As Erik, Senta’s spurned fiancé, tenor Chad Shelton wasn’t in quite the same vocal league as the central trio, but his hard-edged tenor and high-energy acting were well-matched to his character’s clingy self-absorption. His increasing desperation gave the sense several times he was close to hitting Senta. Shelton was a late replacement for Richard Trey Smagur, who withdrew from the production during its second week of rehearsals for personal reasons, according to an opera representative.
The big men’s and women’s choruses are hugely important in this opera — it’s their showcase piece for 2023 — and the vocal apprentices performed superbly under Chorus Master Susanne Sheston’s leadership. As Brownlee, a 2014 and 2015 apprentice here, said in a recent interview, “it’s not easy to get a bunch of 25-year-olds who think they’re the next great gift to opera to sing with a choral sound that’s so thrilling there’s nothing like it anywhere else in the world.”
The design work by Paul Steinberg (scenery), Constance Hoffman (costumes), and Duane Schuler (lighting) was exemplary; a special shoutout goes to Schuler for his evocative, sophisticated work in this and his 49 earlier productions for the Santa Fe Opera.
On Saturday night the theater appeared to be about 70% full at best, and many of those on hand were company members, a sign Santa Fe, like many of its opera peers, hasn’t fully returned to pre-pandemic sales levels. This production, cast, orchestra and chorus deserve better.