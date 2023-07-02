What a difference a day makes.

Twenty-four hours after Friday night’s lackluster Tosca, a blistering version of The Flying Dutchman sailed onto the Santa Fe Opera stage Saturday night. Conducted by Thomas Guggeis and directed by David Alden, the production is as good as anything the company has done in recent years and would do any opera house in the world proud.

Five years ago, as a 24-year-old music staff member at the Berlin State Opera, Guggeis shot to widespread attention when he stepped in to conduct Salome just hours before its dress rehearsal when Christoph von Dohnányi stepped out after a dispute with its stage director.

