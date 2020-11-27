Santa Fe's annual holiday lights ceremony on the Plaza was modified this year due to public health restrictions.
No foot traffic was allowed, but people could drive downtown, enjoy the lights and greet Santa and Mrs. Claus with a wave.
This - is the Santa Fe I was born and raised in. :)
