Sharing some Halloween fun, Ortiz Middle School teacher Carolyn Salazar offers her students a fright Friday morning from a makeshift classroom she created in her family’s garage. Salazar is a sixth grade English language arts teacher.
A sight for scared eyes
James Carson
Copy Editor
