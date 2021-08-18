Leo Maestas, city manager of Las Vegas, N.M., looks at a 1937 Seagrave firetruck in the historic E. Romero Hose and Fire Co. building on Bridge Street in Las Vegas. The firetruck has been in storage for more than 40 years and recently was moved to the restored building, which was built in 1882, rebuilt in 1909 and was home to the first volunteer fire department in New Mexico. The firetruck will become part of Las Vegas’ new E. Romero Hose and Fire Museum, showcasing exhibits on firefighting and acequia systems. The museum will open to the public this fall. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.