Most of us count our reasons to be thankful in this time of goodwill. There are other situations when giving no thanks is mandatory. This column is a mixed bag, just like holiday nuts.

Straight as a string: Lt. Heinz De Luca of the Santa Fe Police Department concerns himself with facts rather than personalities. In one high-profile case, he stopped a speeding driver in the darkness of Super Bowl Sunday. The motorist identified herself as Georgene Louis, and she smelled of alcoholic beverages. Louis diverted the roadside discussion to her work as a state legislator. De Luca ignored her title. Guided by evidence, he arrested Louis on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving. Thanks to a diligent cop on the beat, the Legislature will soon be without one more hypocritical politician. Louis, a Democratic representative from Albuquerque, decided not to run for a sixth term after video of her arrest became public.

What a deal: Thanks to the Santa Fe City Attorney's Office, Louis received a plea bargain that did away with both the speeding charge and the "aggravated" component of her drunken-driving crime. She received the lenient deal even though her blood-alcohol level was 0.17 percent — more than double the threshold for a driver to be considered intoxicated.

