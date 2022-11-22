Most of us count our reasons to be thankful in this time of goodwill. There are other situations when giving no thanks is mandatory. This column is a mixed bag, just like holiday nuts.
Straight as a string: Lt. Heinz De Luca of the Santa Fe Police Department concerns himself with facts rather than personalities. In one high-profile case, he stopped a speeding driver in the darkness of Super Bowl Sunday. The motorist identified herself as Georgene Louis, and she smelled of alcoholic beverages. Louis diverted the roadside discussion to her work as a state legislator. De Luca ignored her title. Guided by evidence, he arrested Louis on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving. Thanks to a diligent cop on the beat, the Legislature will soon be without one more hypocritical politician. Louis, a Democratic representative from Albuquerque, decided not to run for a sixth term after video of her arrest became public.
What a deal: Thanks to the Santa Fe City Attorney's Office, Louis received a plea bargain that did away with both the speeding charge and the "aggravated" component of her drunken-driving crime. She received the lenient deal even though her blood-alcohol level was 0.17 percent — more than double the threshold for a driver to be considered intoxicated.
Give us the ballot: The smoothest part of government operations isn't highways. Thanks to county clerks, the secretary of state and all the poll workers for running another free, fair election.
Proof is just a word: No thanks are due to Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump, and a former Otero County commissioner. Griffin, a Republican, persists in claiming without any evidence that New Mexico's election results can't be trusted. His own election victory in 2018 rates as an exception, of course.
The brave one: Members of the judiciary aren't easy to thank. They have to be aloof. State District Judge Francis Mathew adhered to a typically ignored provision of the U.S. Constitution to remove Griffin from office. The onetime commissioner was convicted of trespassing at the U.S. Capitol during the riot by supporters of defeated President Donald Trump. Griffin's criminal conviction opened the way for his ouster by Mathew. Formerly a collegiate bull rider, Griffin tells me Mathew's ruling has a foul odor. Griffin also claims Trump's complaints of a stolen election carry the scent of purity.
Touch of class: Thanks to defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti for accepting the election results like a statesman. Even more gracious was Democratic congressional candidate Adam Frisch of Colorado. Frisch conceded even though his race against bombastic Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is so close it will be recounted. Elections are clean, Frisch said, so the recount won't change the result.
Money grows on monuments: Thanks to Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, the Plaza still looks shabby and ahistorical. A drab wooden box masks what's left of the 154-year-old Soldiers' Monument. Lawbreakers destroyed the obelisk in October 2020, as Webber's police officers did nothing to stop them. The mayor and the City Council further contributed to this mess by allocating $265,000 of public money to pay consultants for a "reconciliation" effort.
The stadium racket: Thanks are overdue to voters in Albuquerque. They had the excellent sense last year to reject a $50 million bond issue to build a stadium for New Mexico United, a professional soccer team. The club's executives are back with more pitches for a stadium. They covet public money, state, local or both. Important elements of this debate never change, regardless of the team or the year. Stadiums don't create good jobs once the construction phase ends. Just as important, stadiums benefit few businesses in the hospitality industry. These adult playpens create wealth only for team owners, who are already rich.
Read all about it: There are no newspapers without readers. I appreciate your criticism, insights and tips. Santa Fe remains a terrific market for a daily because of its audience. Many thanks.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.