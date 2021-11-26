The St. Michael’s High School football team will vie for yet another state championship on Saturday afternoon when the Horsemen visit Robertson for the Class 3A title.
As always, standing on the sidelines in his No. 21 game jersey will be Lucas Coriz, an all-state-caliber quarterback whose role the last 11 weeks has transitioned to that of a student/coach, emotional leader and impromptu cheerleader.
It was on Sept. 3 when Coriz, a four-year starter for the Horsemen and arguably the top all-around athlete in Northern New Mexico this season, planted his left foot into the Ivan Head Stadium turf and had the entirety of his knee’s anatomy come apart. He suffered multiple torn ligaments, a torn patella and meniscus. He has already undergone one surgery and has another scheduled for the near future.
Sometimes, that's how senior years — and athletic careers — end.
Or maybe not.
Within a year, Coriz is expected to be back to full speed and, with good fortune, fulfilling his dream of playing college ball somewhere close to home.
“For all that kid went through, he has been so positive around these other guys the whole time,” said St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez. “He could have disappeared and said, you know, to heck with it. That’s not Lucas. As soon as he could, he was back out here with this team, being positive and helping the younger kids. That’s Lucas, that’s who he really is.”
It's been an autumn for revelation for Coriz, who doesn't deny how much he'd like to be playing but also has accepted his fate with a subtle determination.
“If you’re asking if it’s been hard, yes and no,” Coriz said following Friday afternoon’s final practice. “It’s my senior year and I’ve never played in a state championship game myself, but these guys are like brothers to me. I grew up with all of them, really. I have to be there for them, I have to be there for Zach [Martinez, now the St. Mike's starting quarterback]. There’s no other option for me. That’s the way I look at it.”
Coriz has been the epitome of the all-around athlete at St. Mike's. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he has been a larger-than-life figure on campus for most of his four years with the Horsemen. He was a varsity star for the football team since he was a freshman and has been the go-to guy for the basketball team the last couple of years, even helping the school's track program win a Class 3A state title last spring while spending time on the baseball team.
The football team was the pick of many to roll to a state title this fall. Coriz’s injury cast it all into chaos, dropping the Horsemen from first to as low as No. 6 in the weekly rankings. They lost to Santa Fe High for the first time in 13 years after he got hurt and immediately struggled to right themselves with an offense designed around his run-pass capabilities.
“The whole team was kind of down for a while after that,” said senior Daymon Lujan. “I think the first week or two was really bad because no one was sure what to do. It was kind of a shock. We’ve all been playing together so long and to not have Lucas out there, that was really hard.”
To say it’s a surprise to see the Horsemen still chugging along and in the championship game is an understatement. Coriz’s replacement, Martinez, helped stabilize the QB position and the Horsemen have gone 6-1 with him as a starter.
Martinez, a junior, had never taken a varsity snap until making his debut on Sept. 25 against then-No. 1 Socorro.
Coriz spent about a month and a half on crutches and just recently started walking around under his own power. His increased mobility has allowed him to drive on his own again, giving him a chance to feel more like a high school senior rather than someone in constant need of assistance.
“That helped a lot, yeah,” Coriz said. “I still want to play and being out here knowing I can’t, that’s been hard. I mean, I guess I could have walked away and all that, but if me talking to Zach and the other guys about what I see when I’m down there on the sidelines makes them better and helps them win [Saturday], then it’s all worth it.”
Martinez credits a lot of his growth to Coriz, saying his presence has allowed him to settle in much faster than anyone anticipated.
"You hear this a lot with Lucas, but he's a leader," Martinez said. "Stuff he sees, he tells [me] what to look for. He doesn't have to do that, but he's all about helping his brothers, about helping the team."
Horsemen seniors Devin Flores and Diego Armendariz have honored Coriz by affixing a 2 and a 1 to the front of their helmets. Others have scribbled his number on tape and shoes before games.
His teammates still treat him with extra care, though. As is tradition at St. Mike’s, the seniors are carried off the field and up the hill to the team’s locker room after the final practice. Some players, like kicker (and Coriz’s girlfriend) Milena Keene, got a piggyback ride after Friday's walk-through while Lujan rode on the shoulders of one of his teammates.
It took six Horsemen to carry Coriz up the steep steps, each making sure his legs were pointed straight ahead as if he were sitting in a large recliner.
“Don’t you dare drop the franchise,” said one of the assistant coaches standing at the top of the hill.
“I’m not sure we get where we are if Lucas isn’t here,” Armendariz said. “Some people say we lost him for the season. He didn’t go anywhere. He’s been here the whole time, and we’re not doing this for him; we’re doing it with him. He’s the leader of this team even if he’s not on the field, you know?”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.