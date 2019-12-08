Catherine and Phil Ashton-Hirst were traveling from Arizona back home to Colorado with their two children when their car broke down in Santa Fe. Thanks to that bit of bad luck (or perhaps just an overdue oil change), the young family witnessed a Northern New Mexico tradition Sunday night.
Along with a few hundred others, the young family took part in the candle-lit Las Posadas procession around the Plaza, which concluded with familiar songs that signal Christmastime .
It was a welcome, if unexpected, end to a difficult day for the travelers.
"We were trying to find something to do with the kids, so we went into the museum, and they said it was like the reenactment of a pilgrimage or something," said Catherine Ashton-Hirst, who added her warnings to her husband about impending car trouble fell on deaf ears until it was too late.
The Colorado family saw a Santa Fe staple on a cold, wet evening. Las Posadas reenacts the Biblical story of Mary and Joseph being denied a place at various inns as they search for a birthplace for baby Jesus. On Sunday night, Mary and Joseph followed a path outlined by farolitos as they were turned away by Spanish-speaking innkeepers on rooftops on all four sides of the Plaza before finally finding a place to rest outside the Palace of the Governors.
In previous years, heckling, eye-grabbing devils were part of the event, including 2018. But they were absent this year.
"My understanding is that is just not what the community wants to do," said Billy Garrett, interim director of the New Mexico History Museum since April. "There are different versions of the same event."
For onlookers, the devils' noticeable absence didn't ruin things. After all, anyone can still boo and hiss at the innkeepers who turn Mary and Joseph away.
"It's different without the devils, but it's definitely still a fun event," Santa Fe resident Lucinda deLorimier said. 'You get to be part of the myth."
While the History Museum plays host to the event, the actors and the music are provided by La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Cañada, a Catholic church in Española. Ted Ortiz, who was portraying Joseph, said the group will hold similar portrayals at different churches and communities around Northern New Mexico for nine straight nights from Dec. 15 to Christmas Eve.
"It's about tradition," Ortiz said. "Which is the true meaning of Christmas."
After Mary and Joseph finally found peace on some bales of hay outside the Palace of the Governors, a few guitars and violins and one unmistakable harmonica gathered around the couple for a dozen or so Christmas songs. While the candles handed out to onlookers an hour earlier had melted down and the procession was over, most of the crowd stayed to sing "Feliz Navidad."
Meanwhile, Catherine Ashton-Hirst and her family were enjoying Santa Fe, despite the prospect of not getting their car back until Tuesday.
"Don't get me wrong, we're happy to be here," she said. "This is a cute little town to break down in."
