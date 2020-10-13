Watching Santa Fe’s Hispanic symbols and traditions being torn down and carted away has long been difficult, Thomas Baca said. But when he saw video Monday of protesters tearing down the Plaza obelisk, he felt his heart had broken.
“My family was always proud of our background as a people,” he said.
Baca and others in the community spoke with sorrow Tuesday about an Indigenous Peoples Day rally that turned destructive when Native American activists and their supporters used chains and rope to bring down the Plaza’s centerpiece monument — a controversial war tribute that is dedicated in part to “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians,” according to one of its plaques.
Some said the action was not just another attack on Santa Fe’s Hispanic heritage and history but an act of violence against the city itself.
“It was never this way, never this level of division here,” Baca said. “It’s very hurtful to see all of this happening around us. I believe this has taken us several steps backward instead of forward.”
Ron Trujillo, a former city councilor who was born and raised in Santa Fe, said, “I thought we had learned how to live in peace. In my 51 years of life in this city, this is the most disheartened I have seen this city.”
He said Monday “was a sad, sad day for the city of Santa Fe. Santa Fe will never be the same.”
Indigenous activists who took part in Monday’s protest declined to comment or did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The obelisk was erected in 1868 honor of Civil War Union soldiers, but for decades it has drawn criticism from Native Americans over the plaque, added later, that pays tribute to soldiers who killed Native people in military campaigns.
It was the subject of a protest organized by Native activists in June, when Mayor Alan Webber announced a plan to remove the obelisk and to initiate a commission to study concerns about controversial statues and monuments in public places. The panel would help determine how best to remember the city’s complicated history while respecting the heritage of its residents, the mayor said at the time.
He didn’t move forward with convening such a group.
A three-day “occupation” of the Plaza in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day — in which some demonstrators demanded the mayor carry through with his promise to remove the obelisk — culminated with protesters toppling it.
Trujillo and others questioned the response of police officers, who retreated from the Plaza as protesters swarmed the obelisk. They also said the rally might not have been so destructive if Webber had moved more quickly to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
As recently as mid-September, the mayor said the city was reviewing a number of questions about the goals of the proposed commission.
“The aim is still to have constructive and meaningful communitywide discussion and conversations about our history and our culture,” Webber said at the time.
“If you are going to have this dialogue among people, you have to get that committee together and get every person — not just the stakeholders you feel need to be at the table — on board,” said Trujillo, who made an unsuccessful bid for mayor against Webber. “You need diverse dialogue so you can get real answers about what is going to be done.
“It should never have come to this,” Trujillo added, referring to the destroyed obelisk. “This should not have happened.”
Gilbert Romero, commander of the Santa Fe post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he was “disgusted” that city leaders “allowed outsiders to come in and destroy our city. I’m disappointed that the mayor did nothing about it.”
Romero was one of several people who said they believe most of the activists were not members of the Santa Fe community.
“I know a lot of Pueblo people, and they are also disappointed with how this happened,” he said.
Sandra Romero, a member of Pojoaque Pueblo and an artist by trade, said she watched a video of the destruction on social media and found it “heartbreaking.”
“Everybody is entitled to their own thoughts, but I think what they [demonstrators] did was so devastating to the Plaza, and even from the economic viewpoint that they are going to chase tourists away,” Romero said.
“From what I saw on video, the protesters were not even local residents,” she said. “They were people enticed to do this on Indigenous Peoples Day. I think it just gave a hurtful depiction of us as Native Americans.”
A line of police officers stood guard Tuesday on the Plaza as a city worker built a new barrier around the damaged obelisk.
Santa Fe resident Susan Breyer, walking through the park with two friends, said she had been visiting the Ghost Ranch retreat center in Abiquiú on Monday when she learned of the destructive protest from a friend.
“I felt like I was punched in the gut,” she said. “I expect people to talk and come to peaceful conclusions. That’s the way Santa Fe works. We get together and talk. If it had to come down, it could have been done with some dignity.”
But she commended city police for their response.
“They were graceful enough to stand down,” she said. “Their response spoke to how they felt it was more important to protect people than an object. They did the right thing.”
