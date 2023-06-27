Julian Mark, 5, plays catch with his grandfather, Joe Aragon, 75, on Tuesday at Harvey Cornell Rose Park. Julian is visiting from San Diego and is staying with his grandparents for the summer in Bernal, near Las Vegas, N.M. He plays T-ball back home. The high for Wednesday is forecast to be 88 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Ellen Tipton takes a moment to smell the roses Tuesday at Harvey Cornell Rose Park. “I adore being in nature. I think this is a gem of a location and I am a huge rose fan so this is like a fantasy world to me,” said Tipton. She makes certain to visit the garden at this time of year.
