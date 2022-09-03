For the first time in weeks, Santa Fe police Officer Andrew Laur is having a slow night. It’s 1:30 a.m. Aug. 25, and the graveyard shift has been uncharacteristically quiet.

For the last few weeks, Laur says, he and fellow graveyard officers have been going nonstop from call to call from the start of their shift at 8:30 p.m. until the end 10 hours later. This night has been different.

As he begins conducting a close patrol at the Las Palomas apartment complex on Hopewell Street, his night of proactive policing appears to be shattered. He receives a report from 911 dispatchers of a possible active shooting at the Casitas de Bella apartments on Cerrillos Road.

Popular in the Community