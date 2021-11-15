Dennis Dodson returned home Wednesday after completing a fundraising bike ride from Los Angeles to Santa Fe along historic Route 66. Dodson, 61, completed the ride of about 900 miles in 12 days.
The fundraiser was to support The Life Link, a nonprofit organization that offers many services, including behavioral support and housing assistance, within the community. Dodson said he was facing homelessness eight years ago when he first moved to Santa Fe and experienced a psychotic relapse. He was referred to The Life Link, which helped guide him through the crisis.
“Organizations like this, they’re in the business of saving lives,” Dodson said. “And that’s not hyperbole because they saved my life.”
Dodson completed a ride last year from Santa Fe to Washington, D.C., to raise money for Native American communities heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he felt a little incomplete after the trek because he was so close to doing a coast-to-coast ride. He decided he would cycle from Los Angeles to Santa Fe this year to support the organization that helped him while finishing off his cross-country journey.
Dodson’s Los-Angeles-to-Santa-Fe fundraiser has brought in more than $3,000 and is still accepting donations. To learn more, visit thelifelink.org/riding-for-the-life-link-fundraiser.
