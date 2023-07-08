It happened in early January as I was working on a story about the state’s lack of care for people with brain injuries.
I had spoken with experts and planned to interview an Albuquerque boxer who had acquired a brain injury from years of punches. But on the morning of the interview, something didn’t seem quite right.
As I readied myself to head out the door, standing over the desk at my home in Taos and taking an account of the items I would need — phone, second phone, computer, computer cord, water bottle — I lost my vision.
It wasn’t total blackness, but rather like someone had sprayed foam over my pupils. My perimeter vision was intact, but to the front was a mass of double vision and fuzz. I rubbed my eyes. I shook my head. It didn’t go away.
Oddly, I wasn’t frightened.
“This is an odd migraine,” I reasoned, though I’d never had a migraine.
Within an hour, my vision had cleared and I had things to do, so I loaded up my truck and hit the road.
But 45 minutes later, something was off again. I pulled into a gas station in Pojoaque and asked Siri to call my sister, a California brain doctor.
“You’re having a stroke. Get medical help now,” she said.
I learned a hard lesson that day: When you’re experiencing a stroke, an injury akin to being hit with a bat from the inside of the head, you’re the only one who doesn’t know it. When things aren’t right, our human brains reach for reasons to make sense of our ill-performing bodies.
Brain injury hits close to home. My husband died as a result of a brain injury in a car crash in 2016. Even at a low speed, the crash produced enough trauma to remove him from the world in less than 24 hours. Specialists said the initial trauma caused a subsequent stroke, filling his brain stem with blood.
A young, fresh-faced specialist, likely just out of residency and probably the age of one of my own children, stood over his body, explaining his multitudes of injuries. I wondered why a cast hadn’t been placed on his broken arm. “He will never return,” the doctor said.
Mild or severe, there is no rhyme, reason or method to brain injury. They are all complex.
Unlike the telling brain scan for my husband, MRIs don’t always reveal damaged neurons and brain tissues. Symptoms vary, and can come and go. Damaged brains often mean damaged vocabularies; patients lack the words to adequately describe sensations.
As a result, many brain injuries are misdiagnosed.
I had a stroke of luck, no pun intended — an urgent care center across the street from where I had parked my truck during my stroke.
I have a clear recollection of the day’s events, although at the time my cognitive ability was fading fast. I went into the clinic but never made it to the service window.
“Ma’am, have a seat,” a woman said. “Are you OK?”
I took a chair and explained my situation. “Uh-huh,” she said. Then two or three people came from the back of the office and sat down next to me.
Odd questions ensued: Do you know your name? Do you know where you are?
“Well, yeah,” I thought.
Then the struggle hit. What was my name? I searched my brain, but it seemed too lazy to remember.
It finally came. “Marianne. My name is Marianne.”
“We’re calling an ambulance,” a nurse said. “It’ll be here in a few minutes.”
It was a long ride to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center — uncomfortable, embarrassing. I worried that I was wasting the valuable time of medical experts who needed to tend to more seriously ill patients.
I texted my editor. Later, she would tell me she couldn’t quite make sense of it.
Tests didn’t reveal much. My cholesterol was in check, blood pressure close to perfect. I was severely dehydrated, but brain scans showed no deterioration or damage. I was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with a transient ischemic attack, what doctors call a TIA. These types of attacks are clots in the brain that pass on their own. Their transient nature promises a return of normal brain function within 24 hours.
“I’ll be back to work on Monday,” I optimistically texted my editor.
That didn’t happen.
Weeks later, when I was still unable to properly walk or talk, my diagnosis was elevated to “small stroke,” and I became a reluctant statistic, one of the hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans stricken with a traumatic brain injury.
Brain injuries are the result of many types of trauma — strokes, heart attacks, drug use (prescription or street), head injuries due to falls, car accidents, surgeries, illnesses and an alarming number from domestic violence.
My buddy, Jan, had fallen on ice and sustained a brain injury, too, so we swapped stories and descriptions of our indescribable experiences. I called the nauseating, unbalanced feeling “head swim.” He referred to his own experience similarly.
“How you doin’ today, Fish Bowl Head?” he’d text me. His noun has served as an adequate adjective. I remember once telling my doctor the sensation was akin to hanging onto the edge of a cliff by one hand with my other hand in a light socket.
In a stroke support group, the question was asked: “How did you know you were having a stroke?”
In the hundreds of responses, not one person admitted recognizing their own symptoms as indicative of stroke.
“Because my husband was dialing 911,” one woman said.
“Because an ambulance came and got me in a restaurant,” said another.
“Because I fell down and couldn’t get up and didn’t know why.”
There is really no vocabulary to describe the multitude of symptoms and experiences a brain injury summons.
A quick turn of the head rocks the body, distorts the vision and threatens to empty the stomach’s contents.
Simple actions like bending down, dialing a number, seeing light through blinds, figuring the day or date, subtracting numbers — and my own personal hell, turning corners in a grocery store — become herculean tasks.
No one seems to understand why you’re speaking like soup is coming from your mouth, why you cannot understand that today is Friday, why you can’t remember your middle name or why you take four minutes to answer two simple questions.
Contemporary systems are set up for those without brain injuries.
Scheduling appointments, filling out online forms, retrieving security codes, entering them into websites — all are enough to bring on nausea and fatigue. Everyday tasks such as banking, texting, sending emails, walking, driving, talking and doing household chores consume enormous amounts of energy, and the resulting fatigue is daunting and frightening.
Once you’re ejected onto the street from the security of your hospital room, life gets scary quickly. There are no protocols for easing people into necessary treatments, no assembly lines for putting us back together.
I had, by pure luck and circumstance, an advantage most people don’t: I had interviewed one of the state’s few outpatient traumatic brain injury doctors the day before a stroke toppled my life.
Dr. William Austin Davis was just setting up shop in his office at the Lovelace UNM Pain Clinic in Albuquerque, having moved here from Philadelphia in the months before. During our hourlong interview for what would become a long-delayed story, he had heard the articulate Marianne Todd, the professional version whose verbiage and vocabulary matched that of a seasoned reporter.
Now, my words tumbled awkwardly and intermittently from my mouth, and he was acutely aware of the difference.
As the months dragged slowly on, Davis listened patiently as I struggled to complete sentences. He offered reassurance that my speech would return, that life would one day reach a sense of normalcy.
He held my hand, virtually, through one online treatment after another, wrestling with a plethora of symptoms, uncertainty and high anxiety, which are common among those stricken with brain injuries.
He created a care team of speech and physical therapists, professionals whose importance to the medical field I had vastly underestimated prior to losing my balance and speech.
My brain couldn’t handle the stimulation of synthetic medications, so I relied on meditation to sleep. Lack of sleep, the very thing that creates new neural pathways and healing, is a common difficulty for those with brain injuries.
I also couldn’t handle people, noises, voices, movement — not even coffee. (Six months later I’m still sipping decaffeinated.) I missed writing. I missed my work, poring over story details with my editor. Breakfasts out. Friends. Driving. Walking my dog. Riding my adventure motorcycle.
But I’m one of the lucky ones.
Nearly six months after parking in an urgent care center and leaving my truck unlocked, with my phone, computer and camera gear exposed (it was another stroke of luck that a police station was nearby), I’m taking my first steps at returning to work.
Davis had been right. My life is returning to normal. For many, however, it is not and never will.
State legislators earlier this year approved legislation calling for a study to examine the need for financial assistance for brain injury patients and to establish a registry to track their numbers.
A task force composed of doctors, advocates and social workers will hold its first meeting this week — too late to reach the hundreds of thousands of brain injury patients who have been shuffled into nursing homes instead of rehabilitation centers and therapies, but soon enough to affect the future.