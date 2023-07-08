Marianne Todd

Marianne Todd, a reporter for The New Mexican, was covering traumatic brain injuries when she suffered one herself due to a stroke. “There is really no vocabulary to describe the multitude of symptoms and experiences a brain injury summons,” she writes.

 Courtesy photo

It happened in early January as I was working on a story about the state’s lack of care for people with brain injuries.

I had spoken with experts and planned to interview an Albuquerque boxer who had acquired a brain injury from years of punches. But on the morning of the interview, something didn’t seem quite right.

As I readied myself to head out the door, standing over the desk at my home in Taos and taking an account of the items I would need — phone, second phone, computer, computer cord, water bottle — I lost my vision.

