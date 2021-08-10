They called John Hayes a renaissance man — a guy who brought people together; a night owl who loved serving as the Santa Fe Opera's midnight-shift watchman.
On his Facebook page, Hayes said he was a "freelance generalist" who was still striving to find himself at age 75.
The longtime Santa Fean, a familiar presence on the local theater and screenwriting scene for decades, died in hospice care on July 28, four months past his 75th birthday.
The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his sister, Sue Hausam of Green Valley, Ariz.
"He did his best work at night," she said of her brother, who began working as a night security guard and driver for the Santa Fe Opera in the mid-1990s. "That job was a match made in heaven."
Though Hayes liked to tell people he was from Kansas — he did live there for a while — though, his sister said he was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The family relocated to Massachusetts when Hayes was still a baby, she said.
After graduating high school, he earned a degree in agricultural economics from Cornell University in the late 1960s. Hausam said that was amusing, because nothing Hayes did in his career after that related to agriculture or economics.
He drifted west, working in construction, on the railroad and as a bartender, among other jobs. After stopping off for some time in Kansas he eventually ended up in Madrid, just south of Santa Fe, sometime in the late 1980s.
An avid outdoorsman, he had visited the Philmount Scout Ranch in Northern New Mexico as a Boy Scout and fell in love with the region.
Hayes recalled his introduction to the Santa Fe theater scene in a short 2010 interview with Pasatiempo, recalling how he walked past the Santa Fe Community Theater, now known as the Santa Fe Playhouse, one night in 1989.
The company was rehearsing a production of Uncle Vanya and he was told to go away, Hayes said.
He left, but returned with a camera to take photos of the production, earning him entry into the decades-old theater group. He stayed on, working behind the scenes as a producer, line prompter, set builder or the person who greeted visitors in the lobby. He later joined the board of directors.
He went beyond the job requirements for that role, said actress Alaina Zachary, who said Hayes went out of his way to make people feel welcome at the theater. One night, during her first appearance there as an actress, he insisted on escorting her to her vehicle in the dark.
"He took my arm and walked me to my car," she said. "He was the epitome of a gentleman."
She called him a "hunter/gatherer of lovely, creative people."
Hayes later got involved in the Black Shirt Reads project, which gave aspiring screenwriters a chance to hear their works read aloud by actors, said Joanna Smith-Thole, who helped found the group.
She said she most recalls Hayes' "compassion for people. I don't think I ever heard him say anything negative about anyone."
A devotee of the opera, Hayes took a job walking and protecting the grounds there at night in 1996. Yvette De La O, who helps place visiting opera singers in local housing units, said Hayes "loved everything theater."
She said he reveled in the late night buzz of energy that filled the opera grounds after the show was over and the last of the patrons had driven out of the parking lot. The night shift, she said "really suited him."
Though Hayes gave off a quiet sense of contentment, he was hardly a lone wolf, friends and family members say. Smith-Thole said sometimes he would read roles in screenplay readings.
"He wasn’t a shy person, he just didn’t hesitate to let other people shine," she said.
Shortly after turning 75 in March, Hayes wrote a short post on his Facebook page attempting to define who he was.
"It's time to figure out who I am, so here goes," he wrote. "I'm a midnight baby and Friday child, a late march ram and a post-christian green libertarian zen capitalist socialist Yorkshire Pomeranian, born in the year of the dog, the month of the dragon and the hour of the rat across the street from the Forest Park Zoo."
Hayes never married and didn't have children, his sister said.
Friends and family members say they hope to mount a memorial service for Hayes at a local theater sometime in the near future.
