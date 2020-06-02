In the shade of a large tree at a home in the South Capitol neighborhood, a hand-painted wooden sign stands as a sobering reminder of the novel coronavirus’s human toll.
It displays the number of deaths from the virus around the world, in the U.S. and across New Mexico: 365,500; 102,800; 344. “Updated weekly,” the sign says, “until a cure is found.”
Dimid Hayes started what has become a small shrine on Lomita Street dedicated to victims of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. He regularly updates the numbers.
Other Santa Fe artists have left contributions.
A wire frame adorned with plastic flowers and wooden hearts, some bearing the words “peace,” “love” and “hope,” is surrounded by seashells, stones, coins and candles, small paintings of blue waves and a night sky, and a string of Tibetan prayer flags.
Tucked next to a vase holding fresh-cut flowers is a tiny statue of St. Jude, the patron saint of desperate cases and lost causes. It was left there by an anonymous passerby, Hayes said.
Marie Romero Cash, one local artist who helped with the project, created carvings to hang on the shrine — the hearts and a bird. She said they reflect her “hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we continue to be concerned about the safety of everyone in our neighborhoods and communities.”
The shrine, on a quiet street, offers a place for calm reflection about the pandemic’s effects and to remember lives lost.
Hayes said he got the idea after learning about the National Day of Mourning, held Monday in remembrance of people who have died from COVID-19. More than 100 faith leaders from across the U.S. called for the commemoration after the nation surpassed 100,000 deaths.
The numbers of fatalities have risen so quickly, Hayes said, he sees the shrine as a way to keep them in perspective.
People read about the virus and the number of victims, he said, but he wanted to take those numbers out of the digital world and put them in front of people, displaying them in a more powerful way.
He described the shrine as a kind of descanso, usually a cross placed at the site of a tragic death in memory of a loved one.
“The purpose of a descanso is to help people remember what happened at the spot,” Hayes said. “You reflect back that there was a moment in the world, there was a loss. This is a collective loss. It’s global and here in New Mexico.”
He wants to see the project grow.
“I’m hoping anyone will feel free to add to it,” Hayes said. “That’s what it’s for — any kinds of articles of remembrance.”
