Looking to book some relaxation time, Jerica Simmons of Santa Fe brought a lawn chair to the Plaza on Friday to enjoy the sun and read George Orwell’s Animal Farm.
photo feature
A novel idea for relaxation
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 1
Advertisement
Articles
- Fugitive charged with raping Santa Fe girl
- Former New Mexico Education Secretary Trujillo struck, killed walking her dogs
- A mother's battle for home burial in Northern New Mexico
- Santa Fe-based ‘Outside’ magazine sold to Pocket Outdoor Media of Colorado
- New low-risk status offers hope for New Mexico theaters, bars
- Brand-new affordable housing ready for mature occupants
- Former Santa Fe parks director says Webber is 'scapegoating' city employees
- Pojoaque Gov. Talachy resigns in Facebook post
- Santa Fe police investigate another homicide at Green Tree Inn
- Watch for cedar waxwings around Santa Fe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Spending at New Mexico governor’s mansion during pandemic draws scrutiny (48)
- Lujan Grisham says she’d veto bill limiting executive power (48)
- Don Diego de Vargas statue found in backyard of home/business (45)
- St. Anne pastor has polarizing effect among faithful (44)
- State police union leader accuses New Mexico lawmakers of attacking law enforcement (42)
- New Mexico lawmaker exits GOP after vote on abortion (41)
- Lujan Grisham says she regrets food, alcohol spending (40)
- Republicans at New Mexico Capitol: Tear down this fence (38)
- New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on I-10 near Las Cruces (36)
- Many New Mexicans traveling to Texas for COVID-19 vaccine (35)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great idea. The combination of chair, book, and sun.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.