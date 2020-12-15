As a smaller city, Santa Fe often falls between the cracks when it comes to statistics and data.
A newly posted Santa Fe Data Platform at www.santafedata.org seeks to satisfy numbers geeks looking to take a deep dive into statistics. But there's a purpose as well, proponents say: The better the information, the better the decisions people throughout the city can make about government, business and daily life.
The idea for a data platform came from the Santa Fe-based Thornburg Foundation and was presented to the now-defunct Creative Santa Fe, which shepherded the project as the organization’s last community campaign.
The platform presents the most authoritative data that is readily available to the public on a variety of matters, including topics like commuting and from where people visit Santa Fe, said Allan Oliver, executive director of the Thornburg Foundation.
“Commuting data is really interesting knowing how many people are moving in and out of town,” Oliver said in an interview. “You have to wonder how many people are on the run. We see cities that have better data on commuting. You want to anchor policy on real data. … Every day, local governments make decisions that affect the lives of their residents; often those decisions are based on incomplete data or no data at all.”
Creative Santa Fe brought on mySidewalk of Kansas City, Mo., and See Source of Ogden, Utah to compile data and create the Santa Fe Data Platform website.
“Cities that don’t have this type of platform are making a best guess and often their best guess is incomplete or incorrect,” said Cyndi Conn, former executive director of Creative Santa Fe and the project coordinator for the platform. “When you have good data, you can make better decisions.”
Thornburg and the city of Santa Fe introduced the data platform Tuesday. Other close collaborators include the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Tourism Santa Fe, Anchorum St. Vincent Foundation, Meow Wolf, Southwest Care and Con Alma Health Foundation.
“The city of Santa Fe has been making a lot of decisions based on feedback from constituents and businesses,” said Danika Padilla, senior director of community impact at Meow Wolf. “There is not actual facts to base decisions on. As a big player in Santa Fe, we want to make sure Meow Wolf is making decisions based on data.”
The data platform reveals 54.2 percent of visitors to Santa Fe are between the ages of 25 to 54, defying the common impression that only older people visit the City Different, Conn said.
“We are led to believe all our visitors are 55 or above,” Conn said.
Data is broken down into subgroups such as residents, households, education and employment, visitors and commuters, housing, COVID-19, mental and behavioral health, maternal and child health, diversity and inclusion, infrastructure and economic health.
“For me this is about getting a clearer sense of who we have getting educated in what fields,” Conn said. “Are we providing education for the jobs available?”
The project has cost $75,000 with 20 percent from the city of Santa Fe and 80 percent from foundations and private sector support, according to a news release.
“When the epidemic hit, this data is a lot more relevant,” Oliver said. “You can see very quickly and efficiently the impact on tourism.”
The data platform reveals 2.1 million visitors came to Santa Fe from March to November 2019 but only 1.2 million in the same time frame this year.
“We staff our facility based on hunch and previous year’s data,” Padilla said of Meow Wolf. “Now we can really plan ahead. We can look at visitor data to determine how many staff we need in our facility. It’s important for us to know how many tickets we are holding for walk-in visitors.”
The city's Office of Economic Development had been building its own platform, which was folded into the new outlet.
“We are working to use data to inform and improve the way the city does business,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a news release. “This platform will give us an important tool that will drive better decisions and better services for the people of Santa Fe.”
