A legislative committee received a preview Tuesday of what promises to be a lively discussion when lawmakers convene for the 2021 session about the pros and cons of a proposed civil rights law in New Mexico.
At times, the presentation to the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee by members of the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, which the Legislature created during a special session in June, played out like a courtroom drama — proponents argued the measure would bring accountability and protect people's constitutional rights, while dissenters countered it could cost government agencies dearly.
The legislation would create a provision in state law, similar to an existing federal law, that allows claims alleging violations of state constitutional rights to be filed in a state court instead of a federal court.
The law also would prohibit "qualified immunity" as a defense to claims brought under the proposed Civil Rights Act. "Qualified immunity" is a legal doctrine that can shield government officials, including police, from being held personally liable for actions that violate a person’s constitutional rights.
In its report, the commission wrote that a New Mexico law providing victims of official misconduct a remedy under the state constitution is long overdue.
"Almost 140 years ago, the United States Congress recognized that, in order for rights important enough to be embodied in the federal Constitution to have meaning, there has to be a remedy available when public employees and officials violate those rights," the report states.
While Congress provided that remedy through a straightforward statute, the state Legislature has yet to act, a majority on the nine-member commission wrote in its report.
"That leads to the bizarre circumstance where, for example, someone who slips and falls on government property can recover for their injuries, but a person who is denied any number of their fundamental rights under the state Constitution — including state rights to free speech, freedom of religion, freedom of elections, and the right to bear arms — cannot," the report states.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said he asked state Rep. Georgene Lewis, an Albuquerque Democrat, to be the primary sponsor of a bill proposing the New Mexico Civil Rights Act when lawmakers convene for the 60-day legislative session in January. He called the measure a "top priority" for the 2021 session.
Egolf also said he believes the proposal will have "broad support" in the Senate.
"We need to have the ability to get people the justice that they deserve in our state courts, and the issue of cost is this red herring issue that counties and cities will continue to raise," he said. "But just like claims of voter fraud in this election, the claims that this bill is going to cause financial hardship to cities and counties doesn't hold water."
State Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec, a member of the Civil Rights Commission who was among those who issued a minority report, disagreed, saying a big monetary judgment could be especially difficult on smaller governments.
"There's nothing wrong with the concept of trying to protect everybody's civil rights — that's certainly nothing anybody disagrees about," he said. "The issue is how we make sure we protect our institutions like small towns and small counties around the state that could be devastated by a bad lawsuit."
A number of New Mexico cities and counties already have raised concerns about the commission's recommendations.
In response to a public comment questionnaire, for example, Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller and Greg Shaffer, the county attorney, said they were "deeply concerned about expanding county liability" for alleged state constitutional violations. They said the expanded liability likely would cause property taxes to increase to pay uninsured judgments, among other concerns.
Egolf, however, noted other states have enacted similar legislation, and there hasn't been "financial calamity" there.
"What this is ultimately about is every great advancement in civil rights in the history of the United States has been brought about when brave citizens took their case to court and demanded that courts defend their constitutional rights," he said. "We need to be able to bring that tool to bear right here in New Mexico."
Retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson, who chaired the commission, said the panel asked for a lot of detailed information that would support a claim of increased fiscal impact. The question, he said, is "very difficult" to answer.
"We asked a lot of questions of a lot of people who presumably are knowledgeable in this area," Bosson said. "Those entities think there will be a fiscal impact, which may well be true, but they found it virtually impossible to quantify what such a fiscal impact would be."
The proposed law also would allow for "reasonable attorney fees," as well as compensatory damages and equitable and injunctive relief, but not punitive damages.
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said he supported the idea of allowing those who prevail in state constitutional claims to recover reasonable fees.
"Nothing settles cases faster than putting attorney's fees provisions in a case," said Cervantes, who is an attorney.
