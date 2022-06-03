When Mexico gained independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1821, New Mexico quite naturally became part of the new nation. It had been part of colonial Mexico since 1598, save for a 12-year period when the pueblos wrestled control of the area from the Spanish from 1680 to 1692.
During that phase, the Spanish maintained a toehold at Guadalupe del Paso, present day Ciudad Juárez.
The first 15 years of Mexican independence were painful growing years, a time when Mexico was attempting to define what kind of nation it would be. The U.S. and post-revolution France were templates, yet Mexico was using building blocks steeped in ancient institutions such as the Roman Catholic Church and the Spanish monarchy.
In 1836, the central government in Mexico City, attempting to limit the power of states and territories, imposed taxes and centralized laws that weakened the autonomy of those entities. There was resistance — outright revolts — throughout the nation in protest of these actions. Perhaps the most famous happened in Texas at the Alamo.
But New Mexico had a revolt that sent shock waves not only through the territory, but also through the nation of Mexico itself.
During this time, the Mexican governor of New Mexico was a man named Albino Pérez. A native of Morelia, Michoacan, in southern Mexico, Pérez was one in a long line of military men sent north to govern the New Mexicans over a 25-year period. Like most Spanish governors before and other Mexican governors from the south, Pérez disdained the New Mexicans — regardless of whether they were Puebloan, Mexican, Apache or Diné. His contempt was clearly on display during his short tenure.
On Jan. 12, 1836, Pérez issued a proclamation to the New Mexicans, denouncing the Texas Revolt that started the previous October. He told them the Texas rebels would be put down and Mexican honor restored by an army sent to reinstate Mexican dominance in the neighboring territory.
Between the lines was a warning not to let the same violence happen in New Mexico.
During his governorship as jefe político of New Mexico, Pérez attempted to quell illegal economic activities by Americans and get control of illegal arms trade with Apache and Comanche people on the eastern plains, specifically along the Santa Fe Trail. While these actions made sense, they were very unpopular.
Pérez also targeted local political entities to reduce their power and influence, echoing the federal government in Mexico City. He dissolved the town council at Santa Cruz and arrested the mayor of that town, Juan José Esquibel. New Mexicans in the area, furious at these actions, assembled and freed Esquibel from arrest. A revolt was underway.
The Mexican governor hastily assembled a few hundred armed men to quell the rebellion in the north, but they were met near San Ildefonso Pueblo by an army of about 1,500 New Mexicans. Pérez's men deserted or joined the opposing army. He was in a desperate situation. With a handful of loyal New Mexicans, he fled south toward Santa Fe.
Meanwhile, at Santa Cruz, the New Mexicans were following a similar strategy as that of their Texas neighbors. They proclaimed a new government, appointing a Native American named José González as the new governor. González was from Taos, possibly of Genízaro background.
Manuel Armijo, a native of the Rio Abajo near Albuquerque, was a military strongman, former governor and fierce patriot of Mexico. Upon hearing news of the revolt north of Santa Fe, he rode north on horseback with his own retinue of New Mexicans to impose order for the Mexican nation. Armijo confronted his fellow New Mexicans with no quarter. He routed the northerners, capturing González in the skirmish.
González's reign as governor was short-lived. Armijo’s justice was swift and brutal. He was said to have mandated the priest from Taos, Padre Martínez: “Confiese a este genízaro, Padre, pa que darle cinco balazos!” Confess this genízaro, Father, so I can shoot him five times!
So marked the end of New Mexico’s first Native American governor.
Albino Pérez did not fare better. Just south and west of the Santa Fe plaza, in the area of Agua Fría, Pérez was surrounded by New Mexicans from the north and Santo Domingo people from the south. There, he was beheaded, and his fellow travelers were also executed in a vicious manner.
Pérez’s bad luck was good luck for Manuel Armijo, for the void Pérez’s execution created resulted in Armijo’s second term as governor, which would last until 1844.