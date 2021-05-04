With The Food Depot's Star Wars-themed "A New Hope Against Hunger" event, the nonprofit is resuming in-person food drives in Santa Fe. May 4 is informally celebrated by fans as Star Wars Day due to the pun "May the 4th be with you."
Employees from Market Street and Albertsons on Zia Road and St. Francis Drive helped collect food donations. Demand at Northern New Mexico’s food bank remains well above pre-pandemic levels. For more information on donating, visit TheFoodDepot.org.
