A mountainous, wooded expanse stretching across Arizona into southwestern New Mexico would give endangered jaguars a spacious domain to roam, hunt and, most importantly, regenerate in the U.S., a group of scientists and wildlife advocates say in a newly published paper.
The big, spotted cats, which once thrived in the Southwest, were exterminated north of the Mexican border more than a half-century ago to rid ranchers of a predator that sometimes targeted livestock. They have been listed as endangered since 1972.
The group of 16 researchers suggests creating a 329,000-square-mile recovery area in New Mexico and Arizona that would enable the jaguar to be reintroduced.
It would echo the effort 20 years ago to return endangered Mexican gray wolves to the region.
This mammoth swath would provide suitable habitat and be mostly public land located away from densely populated areas, the study said.
In New Mexico, the area would cover parts of Socorro, Catron, Grant, Carson and Sierra counties. It would overlap with the territory where the Mexican wolves were first released in the late 1990s.
“We really view this as an opportunity to right a wrong that was done to jaguars,” said Sharon Wilcox, a Defenders of Wildlife representative who co-authored the study. “The intent of this paper is to really initiate a new conversation around jaguar recovery in the United States.”
It’s a conversation that is likely to last many years and will need to involve a range of stakeholders, Wilcox said.
Those would include state and federal agencies as well as ranchers and rural residents who typically oppose having more predators placed in their midst.
The area would abut a 760,000-acre swath south of Interstate 10 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated as critical habitat in its 2018 jaguar recovery plan.
At the moment, Fish and Wildlife is noncommittal.
“Although we are familiar with the concepts presented in the paper, we have not had a chance to fully review the article yet,” Julie McIntyre, an assistant field supervisor for the agency in Arizona, wrote in an email.
Larger area needed
Hunting, development and the southern border wall have severed the once continuous expanse of jaguar habitat that spanned North and South America, the study said. Because jaguars can no longer freely migrate across the border, human intervention is required to help them repopulate in the U.S., it said.
Jaguars can be found in parts of northern Mexico as well as Central and South America.
An occasional male jaguar wanders across the border, but no females have been spotted on the American side since the early 1960s, when a hunter shot one in the White Mountains.
The proposed area could support 100 to 150 jaguars, and the reintroduction probably would start with about a dozen, said Michael Robinson, a conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity and one of the paper’s authors.
Returning jaguars to their native lands in the U.S. will give the cats a better chance at rebuilding their population, partly because of greater resources and also because the males will be less pressured to compete — and clash — in this expanded territory, Robinson said.
Having jaguars in the states also would create possibilities of mating between these cats and the few who migrate across the border, increasing genetic diversity and strengthening their survival, Robinson said.
The recovery area would be about 27 times larger than the critical habitat that Fish and Wildlife designated in southern Arizona and New Mexico.
A federal judge struck down New Mexico’s portion of the habitat, ruling the agency used flawed analysis to determine where it should go.
The Center for Biological Diversity will ask the agency to redo the analysis and add more area, including on the Mogollon Plateau, Robinson said. The agency came up with a plan that seemed to exclude as much territory as possible, he said.
For instance, it limited the habitat to mostly open range, even though jaguars inhabit woodlands in South America, Robinson said.
This resulted in an area that only six or so jaguars could occupy, he said.
The basic choices for reintroduction are captive breeding, relocating jaguars or a blend of the two.
Fish and Wildlife hasn’t looked at moving jaguars to the U.S. yet, McIntyre said, adding that its teams are working to sustain and improve habitat, prevent poaching and raise public awareness about the cats’ importance.
Any relocation would require working with the countries where the jaguars are, Robinson said. Those governments would want assurance the jaguars would be cared for and moved to places where they could thrive, he said.
Robinson said it would be premature to focus too much on how to relocate jaguars when it will take a long time to establish a suitable area for them.
Wilcox agreed.
“This is a multistep, possibly a multidecade process,” she said.
That time span was the case for the Mexican wolf, which was listed as endangered in 1976. A recovery plan crafted in 1982 stalled and the wolf was finally reintroduced to the Southwest in 1998.
Since then, the wolves’ population has gradually climbed, reaching 186 in 2020, according to a Fish and Wildlife tally.
Conservationists hope for a similar trend for jaguars that are returned to their old environment.
Ranchers oppose cats’ release
The study contends predators such as wolves and jaguars are no longer demonized in the West.
Times have changed and so have societal attitudes about predatory animals, the study said.
About 380,000 people live in or around the proposed recovery area, and most of them live in towns and work at jobs that wouldn’t put them in contact with jaguars, Wilcox said.
McIntyre noted a Customs and Border Protection survey showed that most people supported moving jaguars to the U.S. and protecting them.
However, those who made their living off the land, such as ranchers and farmers, had a much less favorable view of jaguars, McIntyre wrote in an email.
Randell Major, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, said his group opposes “turning loose” jaguars in the region.
“The government — the Endangered Species Act — continues to just put its people who produce food at a disadvantage, and make it harder and harder to be sustainable,” Major said.
The jaguars would be set free in the same area that Mexican wolves were, which will escalate the livestock killing, Major said.
The compensation program for ranchers who suffer livestock losses to Mexican wolves is inadequate and cumbersome, Major said. A rancher must wade through red tape and prove that a wolf killed an animal, he said.
Federal agencies must improve their compensation, he said.
“They want these wolves, they want these jaguars — then they need to get their checkbooks out,” Major said. “This is a taking of private property. People are trying to make a living out here.”
Wilcox said the conflict between ranchers and jaguars shouldn’t be nearly as bad as some fear. The cats will be scattered across a wide area, especially with the low number in the beginning, she said.
About 68 percent of the land will be federally managed and includes several wilderness areas, she said.
“That’s part of what made this region so attractive,” Wilcox said.
The area has plenty of wild prey for jaguars to feed on, so they shouldn’t have to attack livestock, she said.
In Central and South America, ranchers co-exist with jaguars, Wilcox said.
Fencing, lighting and keeping animals close to the house will discourage jaguars from going after the livestock, she said.
But Major said ranchers were told the same things in the ‘90s about Mexican wolves.
“That’s not turning out very well either,” he said.
Wilcox said everyone, including ranchers, should have a chance to express their concerns. These kinds of discussions are the only way this will work, she said.
It’s possible to balance everyone’s needs while helping a species that was driven to the brink, Wilcox said.
“We think this is an area with historic habitat that could be a historic opportunity to restore America’s great cat,” Wilcox said.
