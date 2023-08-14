Tewa/Hopi artist Elmer Yungotsuna, left, speaks about the time and process that goes into making earrings to Terry Rutledge of Oklahoma during the 2022 Indian Market. As many as 100,000 people will descend upon downtown Santa Fe and the surrounding area for Indian Market weekend, a three-day celebration of Native art and culture that has become a staple of the city’s summer scene.
One of the biggest weekends in Santa Fe is only days away.
As many as 100,000 people will descend upon downtown Santa Fe and the surrounding area for Indian Market weekend, a three-day celebration of Native art and culture that has become a staple of the city’s summer scene and an increasingly popular draw.
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is celebrating the 101st anniversary of the market and expecting another year of growth, said executive director Jamie Schulze. More than 1,400 artists applied to be part of the event and 1,000 were chosen from more than 200 tribes, she noted.
SWAIA’s event will begin Saturday, though downtown streets will begin to close at noon Thursday as the organization creates tents for artists and their displays in Santa Fe’s Plaza and adjoining areas.
Meanwhile, Free Indian Market, which started providing free booth spaces to older Native artists and their families in 2018, will host more than 500 Indigenous artists Saturday and Sunday at Federal Park, north of the Plaza.
The Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino also will showcase over 450 Indigenous artists Friday through Sunday.
All three events will host additional entertainment, including music and dance performances.
“There’s so much to look at, there are so many vibrant artists, and they’re here to share their culture, their education, their acumen with visitors, which makes this different than other events because you’re really getting to connect with the artists,” Schulze said. SWAIA’s market also provides an opportunity for artists to connect and catch up, she added.
Schulze became the interim head of SWAIA in September and its executive director in April, following Kim Peone’s sudden departure after about two and half years leading the organization.
Schulze, who is Northern Cheyenne/Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, moved to New Mexico in the early 1990s and lived in Santa Fe for seven years before migrating to Taos. She has worked in the hospitality industry since a young age, went back to school at the Institute of American Indian Arts to study Indigenous Liberal Studies five years ago and came on as the volunteer coordinator for SWAIA in 2019, she said.
After that, she “fell in love” with the organization and stayed on.
“I was just passionate about what the organization provides for Native artists and also just the amount of investment by all community members, from volunteers to members to collectors,” she said.