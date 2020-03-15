Nothing changes perceptions like the pandemic that's shuttered schools and battered financial markets.
Until the spread of the new coronavirus last week, I believed the worst state legislator in New Mexico was Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque.
Long-winded and self-aggrandizing, Garcia called himself a civil rights leader. Then he wrote a widely distributed email disparaging two fellow Democrats who were running for the Legislature.
Garcia didn't know the candidates. He attacked them for one reason only — the color of their skin. Both are white.
"Anglo Democrats with egos as big as Texas, mouths as big as the Grand Canyon, and much green mula from the east and west coast," Garcia wrote in the error-filled email urging voters to reject both white candidates in the primary election.
He issued a flimsy apology after feeling heat from party regulars. Because Garcia has the equivalent of a lifetime seat in an apathetic district, his hypocrisy was no obstacle to reelection.
He still rises at the Capitol to prattle about one injustice or another, but few listen to him.
It took a brash opportunist to displace Garcia as worst legislator.
Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, knew just how to reach rock bottom.
First he adopted the talking points of conservative commentators who downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus. They framed the disease not as a threat to public health but as a political weapon for Democrats who want to cripple Republican President Donald Trump's chance for reelection.
Sharer's tactic differed in one way. He used coronavirus as a means to chastise Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after she declared a public health emergency in New Mexico.
It took Trump another two days after that to declare a national emergency because of the coronavirus. Sharer made no pronouncements about the president's belated move. But he had plenty of venom for Lujan Grisham.
"Wash your hands and ignore the panic," Sharer wrote in a public statement that mimicked the brain trust at Fox News. "If we put this in perspective, many more people get sick and die from the seasonal flu in our state every year than have contracted COVID-19 in the entire United States. While we are concerned about the seasonal flu, we don’t declare states of emergency and cause panic over it.
"The governor’s Health Emergency declaration is already having huge negative effects on our state. The governor has touted tourism as the way to move away from the fossil fuel industry that currently funds the state budget. As of today’s emergency declaration, she is actively destroying that industry as well."
Had Lujan Grisham done nothing in response to the coronavirus, critics such as Sharer would have pounced.
They would have called her weak and indecisive. And they would have complained that the governor was putting families at risk, especially in rustic areas where doctors are scarce.
Lujan Grisham could not have pleased everyone. She knew it. She didn't take the political course of trying to be all things to all people.
Politics shouldn't have anything to do with trying to contain a disease. Sharer, though, was happy to be partisan in targeting Lujan Grisham.
As he hinted in his statement, his real animosity is over the governor's position on fossil fuels. Lujan Grisham last year signed into law a bill requiring more of the state's energy to be produced through renewable sources, such as wind and the sun.
Sharer's corner of the state is home to the San Juan Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant that employs about 220 people. He doesn't want those jobs to disappear. Sharer filibustered without success to try to scotch or revamp the energy bill.
His act was one of political theater. The measure for new requirements on sources of energy cleared the Senate in a bipartisan vote of 32-9.
Now Sharer is quick with insults, poor grammar and misrepresentations.
"The Governor," he wrote, "has called for mass panic, then told us not to panic, REALLY?"
Many U.S. mayors, governors and legislators have seen good jobs in mills and factories vanish. The best of those politicians look for solutions.
Not Sharer. His bitterness about the energy bill seeps into every redundant, hackneyed speech he makes.
That's why he dismissed the coronavirus as nothing a good hand-washing couldn't stop. It's why he claimed the governor's declaration of a health emergency was unnecessary.
Sharer used this strange and confusing time to try to gain a political advantage.
He didn't get it, but he descended to something else. He's the worst legislator in New Mexico.
