For the past 20 years, outnumbered Republicans in the state Senate have been led by a cold-tempered farmer named Stuart Ingle.
The most animated Ingle gets is when he talks about a bumper crop of peanuts. A senator since 1985, he is as conservative as they come. But unlike many younger legislators, he doesn't make enemies with Democrats.
Ingle, of Portales, will go out of his way to be kind to members of the rival party.
In a recent instance, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham nominated former Senate Majority Leader Michael Sanchez, D-Belen, to the State Board of Finance. A handful of Republicans saw a chance to kill Sanchez's nomination, and the prospect excited them.
Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, reviled Sanchez during a hearing of the Senate Rules Committee.
"You did not treat the minority [party] well. You were incredibly vindictive," Moores said to Sanchez.
Moores' attempt to block Sanchez from being confirmed had some steam. Two other Republicans on the Rules Committee sided with Moores.
Ingle is also on the Rules Committee. Moores needed Ingle's vote to stop Sanchez's nomination from advancing to the full 42-member Senate.
But Ingle broke ranks. He joined Democrats in voting for Sanchez.
Sanchez's nomination moved to the full Senate on a 5-3 vote. He easily won confirmation after that.
Ingle and Sanchez had often disagreed on politics and policy. But Ingle believed Sanchez would be a good addition to the Board of Finance. More than that, Ingle regarded Sanchez as a friend, misguided on issues but honest and hardworking.
Not everyone plays the game of partisan politics like 72-year-old Ingle.
State Rep. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, is running for the Senate this year. Schmedes, 38, is a surgeon. He carries himself as the antithesis of Ingle, waging war on the opposition without regard to decency.
Schmedes defeated gentlemanly Sen. Jim White of Albuquerque in the Republican primary. Schmedes' main competition in the November general election is Democrat Claudia Risner.
As a warmup, Schmedes has tried to inspire his base with a mudslinging attack on Lujan Grisham.
A state district judge in Carlsbad this month halted the governor's emergency health order barring indoor dining at restaurants because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
A few hours later, the state Supreme Court granted Democrat Lujan Grisham's request to restore her order pending arguments on the fairness of her approach.
Schmedes envisioned headlines if he turned accusatory.
"Bad news: New Mexico Supreme Court just overturned the restraining order issued against the governor," Schmedes wrote on Twitter. "Must be nice to be able to pick up the phone and influence the judicial process. Corruption?"
Schmedes had no evidence of anything illegal, unethical or corrupt. Proof isn't a standard he adheres to. Innuendo will do.
Schmedes' use of it was clumsy, even for a novice politician.
The leadership of the Republican Party of New Mexico will smear Lujan Grisham for breathing, and Schmedes knows it. But his approach also tarred the Supreme Court justices, including Republican Judith Nakamura.
Schmedes' simple-minded assessment was that the justices could be bullied by a phone call or influenced by a corrupt proposal.
Schmedes did not respond to requests for comment about his accusations against the governor and the Supreme Court.
Perhaps he thought he had tempered himself just enough to appear ambiguous. He might claim he went to the edge, but didn't actually accuse the court or Lujan Grisham of breaking the law.
Of course, Schmedes had no idea if the governor called any member of the court, but he implied she had. He wanted to appear aggressive for his followers on Twitter.
His allegation brought him equal amounts of praise and criticism from those who reacted on social media.
Perhaps that counts as a win to Schmedes. He's been in the House of Representatives for two years and has eaten more losses than he can count.
Democrats control the House 46-24. Schmedes and the Republicans are helpless politically.
They will argue against just about any Democratic initiative, even the most practical and important ones, such as a bill requiring police officers to wear body cameras.
The measure became law anyway. Schmedes' opposition to it will be an issue in his race against Democrat Risner.
Cameras protect police officers from spurious claims of abuse. Schmedes and his cohorts know this, but they fought the bill on grounds that it would be a financial burden on police departments. Lawsuits for excessive use of force carry a bigger cost in every way.
The New Mexico House of Representatives usually is more combative and less respectful than the Senate.
That could start to change if Schmedes wins a Senate seat.
He's demonstrated he will say just about anything for political gain. The question is whether voters will buy the story of a physician who can't heal himself.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.