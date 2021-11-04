Evan Eadie, Santa Fe High School’s junior midfielder, always thought the Demons’ boys soccer season would be a good one.
But great?
In truth, nothing prepared Eadie for what has transpired this fall: a 21-1 record and an appearance in Friday evening’s Class 5A state championship game against Albuquerque Sandia at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque.
“I didn’t really think we were going to be that good,” Eadie said. “I thought, maybe, we would get second [place] in the district, but I wasn’t counting on it. To be honest, I was pretty comfortable being a pretty decent team.”
The Demons are much better than that, thanks to a confluence of nine juniors and seniors who played club soccer together for the past eight years and have been joined by a handful of elite-level players, including star junior forward Alex Waggoner and senior midfielder Mike Wissman. Together, they have pushed Santa Fe High to its first big-school state soccer final since 1979, when it was a club sport.
“This feels so good,” said junior midfielder Henry Mazulis. “I know we’re going to bring it home because there are no weak links on this team.”
If Eadie never imagined playing for a state title this season, Wissman did.
His belief in what was possible crystallized when Waggoner, a three-year varsity starter at Taos High School, transferred to Santa Fe High over the summer. Waggoner is the second-leading scorer in the nation with 69 goals, according to MaxPreps.com, and receiving interest from NCAA Division I programs like Stanford University and St. Louis University.
“It’s definitely night and day,” Wissman said. “Now, we have a really strong, all-around team. It feels good, but the job’s not done. I’ll be satisfied when we win the whole thing.”
Waggoner and Wissman are the 1-2 scoring punch in the Demons’ offense. Waggoner is the state’s top goal scorer; Wissman tops New Mexico in assists with 36. They have been teammates for the past two years on the New Mexico Rush ‘04 team, one of the top elite club teams in the state.
Meanwhile, Eadie and eight teammates have been a part of the Santos/Santa Fe United team that played for the Northern Rio Rapids Soccer Club since they were about 9 and 10 years old. They were coached by current Demons head coach Chris Eadie, the father of Evan.
The blend of club-level stars and solid performers from both clubs meshed this fall on the high school level.
For years, the Demons have been a middle-of-the-road squad that showed promise, but few results. Santa Fe High went 8-9-2 in 2019, then 4-5 in a pandemic-shortened 2020. That middling history was the biggest reason Evan Eadie felt as if this year’s team would be about the same.
But then came Waggoner, and the dynamics changed. Demons senior midfielder Jack Joseph said the leadership of Waggoner and Wissman helped raise the level of play for the entire team, and they went about setting the tone with intense practices that carry over into each match. But the standouts never belittle their teammates. If anything, Joseph said, they lead with a helping hand.
“Everyone around Alex and Mikey has stepped up their level of play,” Joseph said. “We’re all kind of expected to be at that level now and it’s where we aspire to be.”
Chris Eadie, in his third year at Santa Fe High, said he and his coaching staff made it clear from the start of the season he wanted a well-balanced team that could pass the ball effectively to set up everyone for scoring opportunities. While Waggoner is clearly the top dog in that pecking order, the Demons have four players with at least 10 goals on the season.
“We pushed [Waggoner and Wissman] on that early in the season,” Chris Eadie said. “We told them ‘We know you two can take over a game if you want to, but we need to play a team game. We need to get this entire team to play at a higher level, and you guys can help with that.’ And they shouldered that responsibility and done it with great success and maturity.”
The Demons showed what they were capable of early in the season in a nondistrict match against Albuquerque Hope Christian. They were without senior goalkeeper Ethan Earnest, out with an illness, then lost backup Henry Kuchta to an ejection 15 minutes into the match and had to finish with just 10 players.
Hope Christian took a 2-1 lead at the half, but Santa Fe High rallied for a 3-2 win behind Waggoner’s hat trick, including the winner in the 72nd minute.
Santa Fe High cemented its status as a state contender when it shut out reigning 5A runner-up Albuquerque High, 4-0, to open the District 5-5A season and proceeded to go 10-0 in the district to secure the top seed for the tournament.
The road to the finals was hardly smooth, as Santa Fe High outlasted ninth-seeded Volcano Vista 4-3 in a sloppy performance in the quarterfinals. In Wednesday’s semifinal, the Demons were down 1-0 to No. 12 Atrisco Heritage before a pair of Waggoner goals in the final 14 minutes turned the tide in their favor.
Evan Eadie, once uncertain about his team’s fortunes, is a believer now. He said the team celebration after the semifinal in front of a mostly partisan crowd of 1,200 spectators was filled with a sense of joy, relief and excitement to be able to play for a state title.
“You know, even our top-tier club players probably haven’t experienced something like that, especially with a big of a crowd,” he said. “Friday is gonna be pretty exciting.”
