Have a dinner party, make a difference.
That’s the idea behind Kitchen Angels’ new fundraising event, Feasting with Friends.
The concept is simple: Volunteers host a meal and cover its cost, while guests donate money to Kitchen Angels — a local nonprofit that provides nutritious meals to homebound people.
Organizers say Feasting with Friends, which began in August and runs through November, is meant to raise awareness about the organization, while providing a volunteer opportunity that is flexible and affordable, both for meal hosts and donors.
“It allows all socioeconomic levels to participate,” said Kitchen Angels development officer Dwayne Trujillo, noting many gala fundraisers in town can be expensive.
Each Feasting with Friends event can be as big or small and as formal or casual as the host chooses. Guests can chose any amount of money to donate anonymously.
“This is the beauty of this event,” said Linda Dressman, a board member of Kitchen Angels, which co-hosted a Feasting with Friends dinner in August. “It’s all about the comfort level for the host and the guest.”
Dressman and her three co-hosts, including Executive Director Tony McCarty, “decided to go fancy.” Guests were greeted at the door of Dressman’s home in Tesuque with watermelon gazpacho before being served a multicourse dinner beneath a portal in her backyard. It included grilled salmon, shishito peppers, Caprese skewers, grilled lamb, signature cocktails and a lemon mousse dessert.
“It was a beautiful evening — absolutely perfect,” said Dressman, who raised about $3,000.
Trujillo said there have been four Feasting with Friends meals thus far that have raised about $7,000. Eleven more are planned before the end of November. The goal is to add at least 10 additional feasts to the calendar, bringing the total to 25. This could bring in more than $25,000, he said.
When Kitchen Angels first brainstormed Feasting with Friends, the plan was to have all meals run on the Oct. 12-13 weekend. While most meals are scheduled for that timeframe, Trujillo said, “It’s not a finite date,” due to busy schedules and vacations.
Flexibility is key “so people can have it on a meal that works best for them,” he said.
It doesn’t have to be dinner: People can choose to host a small pancake breakfast or serve a lunch of sandwiches with tea.
Gerry Cerf, a weekly volunteer at Kitchen Angels, said she invited nine women to her Lamy home last month for beef tenderloin and asparagus wrapped in prosciutto. She said the lunch ended up being potluck, as guests brought pasta dishes, tomato tarts and chocolate cake.
With donation envelopes on each plate, the guests “felt very comfortable that they could give what they felt they could afford,” said Cerf, who raised about $630.
“There was no pressure,” said Anne Stallcup, one of Cerf’s guests and owner of Que Sera Alpacas. “To me, it was a very unique idea, a little bit out of the ordinary.”
Because most of Cerf’s friends are artists who live outside Santa Fe, she said the meal also helped bring awareness to a nonprofit they otherwise might not have been exposed to.
“It really did get the word out. … We talked about [Kitchen Angels] around the table, how important the work is, and they were just so impressed,” she said, noting volunteers with Kitchen Angels are sometimes the only people its clients see all day. “That really resonated with” guests.
Dressman agreed, adding that once people learn about Kitchen Angels, they generally want to be a part of its mission.
“It makes you aware of how fortunate many of us are, and how helping someone like this is so important,” she said.
Looking for a feast?
• For more information on Feasting with Friends, visit kitchenangels.org/event/feasting-with-friends/ or contact Dwayne Trujillo at dtrujillo@kitchenangels.org, or 505-471-7780 ext. 204