From end to end, the list of things LaDonna Knudson loved could stretch from La Bajada to La Puebla.
She reveled in babies and dogs; travel and adventure; art and education; nature and skies; clouds and shadows … and the moment. Always the moment.
Along the way, LaDonna June Knudson — a longtime Santa Fe resident and hostess at some of the city's best-known restaurants — built a life on an insatiable curiosity about people and finding true happiness in the simplest things.
"She was the ultimate survivor and she was always optimistic," said Knudson's son, Greg Knudson. "She was very curious and interested in so many things. She would talk to anybody and everybody. You went to the grocery store, the post office, go to a park, and she was talking to someone."
LaDonna Knudson died Feb. 1 in Denver after 2½ years with cancer. She was 81.
She was born April 11, 1939, in Topeka, Kan., and grew up there and in Kansas City, until moving to Denver during her last year in high school. Not long afterward, she moved to Aspen, Colo., then Santa Fe in 1973.
In this new city, one filled with breezy, open neighbors and a landscape to match, Knudson found a place to stimulate her sense of wonderment. For a time, she owned Byzantium, an eclectic downtown dress shop, and for decades also greeted diners at Steaksmith and The Shed.
Through the years, she honed a love for art — painting, silversmithing, woodworking, even welding — while joyously captivating those she'd meet.
"I used to call her 'Pollyanna,' " said Walt Stevens, one of Knudson's closest friends. "She'd just laugh. … She had this marvelous, open spirit. She was always pretty much up for everything. She wanted life to be beautiful and she made it that way, despite the stuff she had to go through."
Knudson's kids recalled times when they didn't have much, but never lacked their mother's sunny, steadying influence. They hiked together constantly — it didn't cost a cent. A single mother of four, Knudson showed her kids the beauty of life wasn't based on a price tag, or a thing. It was in nature; it was in the people you meet along the journey.
Her daughter Kadra recalled her mother's insatiable need to take classes at Santa Fe Community College — "every kind of class" — hoping to learn new skills.
Knudson at times worked two jobs but seemed to have fun through it all, said Isabelle Koomoa, owner of the Pink Adobe restaurant, where Knudson was hostess for more than three decades.
"She was wonderful with people — very, very popular," Koomoa said. "People would ask for her all the time."
Koomoa recalled that on some of the restaurant's busiest nights, holidays like Christmas Eve, Knudson navigated the stress and impatience of a restaurant with ease, her warm smile and curiosity about customers always carrying the moment.
"She'd handled that very well," Koomoa said. "People would show up and say they had a reservation and really didn't. … She had such a strong, resilient personality. Nothing phased her."
That included celebrity. In an era when Santa Fe was being discovered by rock stars and famous actors, Knudson would seat some of the best-known people in the world — only to find out later her customer was on the cover of national magazines.
"She'd meet these famous people — the Jonas Brothers, Jack Black, and she'd have no idea," said her son Miles. "She'd take David Bowie to his table and people would ask, 'What was that like?' And she'd be like, 'Who's David Bowie?' "
Though Knudson hostessed deep into her 70s, always creating art on the side, she had to stop when she fell ill in 2018. As she went through treatment, she spent time both at her home in Santa Fe and with her daughter in Denver. Through much of her struggle, her kids said she continued to find beauty in the world around her.
"She was pure joy," her daughter said. "She was just pure joy."
