Smoke rises from the Willow Piles prescribed burn. “We’ve burned piles in this country for many, many years, but this one feels different,” said Angie Krall, West Zone deputy district ranger for the Carson. “This is a new operating environment for us; but what’s not new is the need to put fire on the landscape. We all want to get back to it safely and effectively. At the end of the day, it is forest restoration.”
A burn pile steadily burns Thursday in the Carson National Forest. To avoid a pile reigniting unexpectedly, or a controlled burn escaping, the Forest Service has committed to greatly enhanced long term monitoring of burn sites.
Carson National Forest personnel attend a briefing early Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, for the Willow Piles burn, a 500-acre prescribed burn to be the first controlled burn on the Carson since the historic Calf Canyon–Hermits Peak wildfire.
Carson National Forest’s West Zone Fire Management Officer Jamie Long uses a drip torch to ignite a pile of slash and woody debris that is under heavy snow as another pile burns behind him Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the Tres Piedras Ranger District.
Smoke filled the air as Carson National Forest’s West Zone Fire Management Officer Jamie Long conducts and monitors the Willow Piles prescribed burn Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the Tres Piedras Ranger District.
Smoke filled the air as Carson National Forest’s West Zone Fire Management Officer Jamie Long conducts and monitors the Willow Piles prescribed burn Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the Tres Piedras Ranger District.
Carson National Forest personnel conduct and monitor the Willows Piles prescribed burn Feb. 9 in the Tres Piedras Ranger District.
Carson National Forest’s West Zone deputy district ranger Angie Krall communicates via radio with on-site personnel as the Willows Piles burn mission is begun.
TAOS — Despite being covered by several feet of snow, dozens of slash piles resembling giant bonfires ignited with ease.
Carson National Forest fire personnel lit the Willow Piles burn earlier this month in the Tres Piedras Ranger District south of U.S. 64. It was the first controlled burn on the Carson since the record-breaking Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, ignited after two controlled burns escaped control, consumed more than 341,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The Willows Piles burn bore a striking resemblance to the Gallinas Canyon pile burn — one of two prescribed fires the U.S. Forest Service conducted in the Santa Fe National Forest that raged out of control west of Las Vegas, N.M., and combined to form the historic wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Northern New Mexico, damaged property and critical infrastructure and displaced thousands of people over four months.
But fire personnel on the Carson — and elsewhere in New Mexico and across the country — are operating under new protocols designed to prevent a repeat of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon disaster.
The Gallinas Canyon pile burn, which was ignited in January 2022 in wet conditions with heavy snow accumulation high in the mountains, “smoldered underground for months, persisting through multiple snowstorms and freezing temperatures before resurfacing” in mid-April, according to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. Earlier that month, the Las Dispensas prescribed fire had blown out of control further east amid heavy winds.
Moore halted prescribed burns in all national forests and ordered a review of Forest Service practices in May, and a National Fire Review later determined the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was the result of a combination of missteps, including a burn plan based on outdated modeling that didn’t account for worsening drought conditions, climate change and extreme weather.
A report issued in September delivered recommendations to help fire personnel better conduct prescribed burns, which are considered essential to forest management.
Shorter burn windows
National forests have reviewed and updated their prescribed fire plans. The Willows Piles burn — slash and woody debris collected in piles from several years of tree thinning associated with a timber sale — moved forward only after an updated burn plan was approved by experts and administrators.
“We’ve been working hard on this, and this is our first burn since our pause,” said Angie Krall, West Zone deputy district ranger for the Carson. “We’ve burned piles in this country for many, many years, but this one feels different. This is a new operating environment for us.
But what’s not new is the need to put fire on the landscape,” she added. “We all want to get back to it safely and effectively. At the end of the day, it is forest restoration.”
After a recent weather briefing, crews were given the tentative go-ahead to begin the Willow Piles burn the following day.
As snow fell outside the Tres Piedras Ranger District office on a breezy morning, trainee Burn Boss Una Pesata described why conditions appeared to be ideal for the burn.
“You’re probably thinking, ‘What are we thinking, burning in this weather; it’s a blizzard out there’ — actually it’s intentional,” she said. “This precip is not going to last very long, and it’s gonna be great conditions for us to burn. We need the wind to help us get these piles burning and to get the smoke up and out.”
Pesata highlighted one major difference in prescribed burn operations since the national review: Instead of a window that might have stretched for days in the past, ignition authorizations are now only valid for 24 hours.
“It’s just today; we only get this prescription for today,” Pesata said, noting that, with 3 feet of snow on the ground, “the potential for escape of these piles is going to be very low.”
After Pesata traveled to the burn site and confirmed conditions on the ground matched up with the conditions called for by the updated burn plan, a test pile was ignited successfully. It began burning efficiently and under control and with minimal smoke impacts on the ground, and then the final go-ahead was given to light up the rest of the piles.
Closer monitoring
To avoid a pile reigniting unexpectedly or a controlled burn escaping, the Forest Service has committed to greatly enhanced long-term monitoring of burn sites, with what West Zone Fire Management Officer Jamie Long called “a chain of custody identified for the person” ultimately responsible for keeping tabs on a given controlled burn site.
“If George Allalunis, the actual [Willows Piles] burn boss has anything else that he’s got to do that will take him away from [the role of] burn boss, we’ll identify another burn boss behind him” to take over, Long said. “That will continue to where we don’t see any smoke, we feel it’s good — and then we’ll still identify an incident commander to come out here and verify things are still good,” with on-the-ground confirmation that no piles are still burning.
Contingencies to allow personnel to quickly respond to out-of-control prescribed burns are now in place, as well. For example, firetrucks must now be able to respond to an escaped burn within 30 minutes, rather than the two- to six-hour variable window that was mandated before the National Review.
Better communication
Krall confirmed Monday the pile burn was proceeding as planned, demonstrating another new protocol: increased communication with communities and elected officials regarding individual prescribed burns.
“We are currently [still] in the ‘ignition phase,’ which we started on Feb. 9,” Krall said, noting piles across 350 acres — “or about 70%” — of the 500-acre burn area had been ignited by Feb. 10.
The earliest next possible window for completing the burn was Feb. 15, she said.
“The burn is now in monitor status and being regularly checked by personnel,” she continued. “As you saw, we had great results on Thursday, getting the consumption rate we want. During monitoring, our crews are seeing some smoldering, minimal fire behavior and minimal smoke impacts. We are committed now to seeing this project through.
“When the ignition phase is over, we will move into our longer-term monitoring plan — now required after the National Fire Review — using a variety of methods with personnel, satellite infrared technology and drones,” she said. “As the snow begins to melt off, we will be on the lookout for particular indicators that would potentially trigger our Step Up Plan,” which she said involves dispatching personnel and equipment to prevent flames from spreading.
“In plain language, we will be looking closely at site conditions — snowpack, green-up and weather — as we move into the warmer months,” she said. “We will be doing more monitoring over a longer period of time as required in our new policy.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.