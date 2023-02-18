TAOS — Despite being covered by several feet of snow, dozens of slash piles resembling giant bonfires ignited with ease.

Carson National Forest fire personnel lit the Willow Piles burn earlier this month in the Tres Piedras Ranger District south of U.S. 64. It was the first controlled burn on the Carson since the record-breaking Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, ignited after two controlled burns escaped control, consumed more than 341,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The Willows Piles burn bore a striking resemblance to the Gallinas Canyon pile burn — one of two prescribed fires the U.S. Forest Service conducted in the Santa Fe National Forest that raged out of control west of Las Vegas, N.M., and combined to form the historic wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Northern New Mexico, damaged property and critical infrastructure and displaced thousands of people over four months.