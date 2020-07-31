A group of friends known as the Silly Sing-a-Longs serenaded shoppers outside Trader Joe's on Friday morning.
Wearing wacky outfits — a purple witch hat, ruffled blouses with jingle bells, an oversize bow tie, high-top shoes with red sequins — the women sang songs such as "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" and "Let Me Call You Sweetheart." They repeatedly belted out "Hail, Hail, the Gang's All Here" — swapping "hail" for "kale" — as well as "Pack Up Your Trouble," with improvised lyrics about grocery shopping.
"We like to be silly," said 82-year-old Loralee Freilich.
The group included Sandra "Sandy" Schwartz, 74; Jeannie MacNeil, 64; and Elia Redfield.
The Silly Sing-a-Longs said they hope to continue performing at different locations around town.
Freilich said she dreamed up the idea to sing to shoppers several weeks ago, after seeing a line of customers who looked "so restless, so bored, their heads were down" because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"So the point was to bring people a little joy and fun," she said.
