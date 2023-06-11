Paul McCloskey, 95, remains my favorite politician. I thought of him the other day when a student asked me if there was a difference between the party of Richard Nixon and the party of Donald Trump.

Of course there is, and it can be explained in one word: courage.

Fifty years ago, with the Watergate scandal threatening to end Nixon’s presidency, many fellow Republicans moved against him.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you