Paul McCloskey, 95, remains my favorite politician. I thought of him the other day when a student asked me if there was a difference between the party of Richard Nixon and the party of Donald Trump.
Of course there is, and it can be explained in one word: courage.
Fifty years ago, with the Watergate scandal threatening to end Nixon’s presidency, many fellow Republicans moved against him.
Then-Congressman McCloskey was perhaps the most outspoken. He didn’t worry about whether a blunt assessment of the sitting president would harm his own career.
“I think the best thing Nixon could do for the United States is to resign upon the confirmation of [designated vice president] Gerald Ford,” McCloskey said in 1973.
McCloskey represented a district in California. He now lives part of the year in Santa Fe County, where he still delivers commentary with style and bite. A converted Democrat, McCloskey wrote a prescient piece in March titled, “The coming prosecution of Donald Trump.”
Regardless of his party affiliation, McCloskey tried not to censor himself on matters of importance. In contrast, many Republicans on the national stage are too afraid of Trump or his political base to criticize him.
They cowered after Trump in a tape-recorded phone call urged Georgia election officials to commit voter fraud. Trump told officeholders sworn to uphold the law they should switch thousands of votes in his favor.
“Just say you recalculated,” Trump said, stumbling for how to spin a devious plot.
The cowardice of most nationally known Republicans continued as Trump went on scheming to overthrow democracy after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
Little has changed in the 21/2 years since. Two of Trump’s most notable apologists, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, are among his opponents for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Both bowed to Trump after the former president’s indictment last week on federal charges of mishandling classified documents.
“The American people are exhausted by the prosecutorial overreach, double standards and vendetta politics,” Haley said.
She knew nothing about the strength of the federal government’s case against Trump. But Haley didn’t want to alienate Trump’s supporters, hoping they might come her way if his campaign collapses.
She found it easier to dismiss Trump’s prosecution as a witch hunt rather than to state the obvious.
It could have been something as truthful and meek as this: “I look forward to learning the facts of the case. Until then, I won’t speculate about its merits.”
A former governor of South Carolina, Haley worked for Trump as his ambassador to the United Nations. If Haley is running to win, which seems in doubt, she is doing nothing to look presidential.
DeSantis, perhaps the only real threat to Trump’s nomination, also kowtowed to the front-runner.
“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” DeSantis tweeted.
Like Haley, DeSantis has no expertise regarding the 37 charges Trump faces. The governor rushed to judgment because that’s the easy way to appease Trump’s minions.
If anything, DeSantis is modeling his candidacy after Trump’s xenophobic tactics. Trump promised but failed to build a giant wall across America’s southern border. DeSantis has exploited migrants by flying them to Cape Cod, Mass., and California, claiming he was handing over undocumented foreigners to liberal enclaves that invited them.
McCloskey would never have behaved like Haley or DeSantis. On matters of importance, McCloskey never piped down.
Years after McCloskey tangled with Nixon, he went after another fellow Republican, televangelist and 1988 presidential candidate Pat Robertson.
McCloskey and Robertson, who died just last week, knew each other as young lieutenants bound for Korea in 1951. By the account of McCloskey and some 20 other marines, Robertson avoided combat through the influence of his father, Willis Robertson, who was a U.S. senator from Virginia.
They said Pat Robertson got off the transport ship in Japan while the other marines went to war. Many died or were maimed.
McCloskey himself was grievously wounded as he led six bayonet charges. He received the Navy Cross, second-highest medal for valor in combat.
Thirty-five years later, Robertson became a Republican candidate for president. Robertson in a biography described himself as a combat marine. Outraged, McCloskey said Robertson had escaped the fighting because of his father’s clout.
Robertson sued McCloskey for libel, seeking $35 million in damages. The case was scheduled to go to trial on Super Tuesday, 1988.
Robertson decided not to proceed. A federal judge dismissed his lawsuit and ruled it could not be refiled, allowing McCloskey to claim victory.
Robertson’s campaign for president failed. His clash with McCloskey might not have wrecked his chances, but it hurt.
Robertson spoke of suing McCloskey again if there were more stories of Robertson chickening out during the war.
Never did McCloskey duck questions about the case. He still has plenty to say.
And after his fights against Nixon and Robertson, Trump might seem like a lightweight.