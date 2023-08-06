Greetings, President Joe Biden:

Welcome to the great Southwest. Your visits this week to New Mexico, Arizona and Utah come under unusual conditions: No president since Abraham Lincoln has contended with as much anarchy as you.

You’re handling it well, Mr. President. You smile while knowing Trump’s base of supporters doesn’t want the country to prosper.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you