Greetings, President Joe Biden:
Welcome to the great Southwest. Your visits this week to New Mexico, Arizona and Utah come under unusual conditions: No president since Abraham Lincoln has contended with as much anarchy as you.
You’re handling it well, Mr. President. You smile while knowing Trump’s base of supporters doesn’t want the country to prosper.
His camp roots for the country to fail in hopes of building a case for a return to power by their unethical and possibly criminal candidate. There’s nothing great about their approach except one word on their silly red caps.
Uniting a country under these conditions is almost impossible. You’ve retained your optimism and your sense of humor, Mr. President, all the while steering America back from Trump’s indecisive handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
One day Trump claimed he was a wartime president against an invisible enemy, the virus. Soon after, with COVID-19 infections accelerating, he spoke of churches being packed in three weeks on Easter Sunday.
President Biden, you have flaws, but none approach Trump’s sophomoric, scattergun approach to combating a health and economic crisis. When the country needed leadership most, Trump resorted to the empty calories of happy talk.
Like his fervent backers, Trump each day tries to weaken confidence in you. He keeps claiming you stole the 2020 election. No candidate has whined and whimpered more than Trump.
Sure, Richard Nixon in 1960 maneuvered for a time to overturn John F. Kennedy’s victory in their presidential race. Kennedy’s winning margin in the popular vote was slender, but he took the Electoral College decisively.
Nixon stood down for the good of a country but also because he didn’t have a convincing case. Neither does Trump.
President Biden, you bested Trump by wide margins in the popular and electoral vote. Trump hopes to obscure what happened, as if voters can’t study election returns and court decisions that rejected his false claims of voter fraud.
Your victory reminded me of a pearl from the late, great political speechwriter Karl Hess: “The revolution occurs when the victims cease to cooperate,” Hess said.
High turnout in a pandemic was a revolution that fired Trump.
Most people knew Trump would handle defeat like the nonprofessional he is. None of us should have been surprised when he tried to overthrow democracy to force his way back into the White House. Santa Fe resident John Eastman helped devise Trump’s bizarre strategy to deny you the victory.
Mr. President, I still listen to the recording of Trump urging Georgia’s top election official to commit fraud by changing thousands of certified votes. One of the legal system’s enduring mysteries is why Georgia prosecutors still haven’t charged Trump.
Other indictments have piled up. Trump now claims, with false bravado, the criminal charges against him are fueling his campaign for a return to the presidency.
“We need one more indictment to close out this election,” he said last week before a friendly audience in Alabama.
Trump will get another indictment. Winning the election is another matter. No candidate with Trump’s record of inefficiency, coddling Russia’s tyrannical leader and trying to overturn a fair, free election should be in contention.
But disregard for law and order by the supposed party of law and order provides Trump with oxygen. It wasn’t always that way.
President Biden, you were a 30-year-old freshman senator in 1973 when Nixon ran a criminal enterprise from the White House. Enough Republicans in Congress turned against Nixon during Watergate to force his resignation midway through his second term, in August 1974.
You won’t receive anything resembling bipartisan fairness in Washington. No denunciations of Trump’s bad deeds will be voiced by Republicans in Congress.
Remember how Trump babbled about the father of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz being with the assassin of Kennedy prior to the shooting? It was a story full of holes, served up by the National Enquirer.
Trump didn’t care, and Cruz eventually didn’t mind, either. Cruz converted to a devout supporter of Trump.
On this trip, you’ll find some of the discord in New Mexico that pervades Washington. But most of the hostility on your swing through the Southwest will probably be in Arizona, one of five swing states you flipped.
New Mexico will be more willing to embrace you, Mr. President, especially with Trump leading Republican candidates in the polls.
With high tech all around him, Trump wasted billions on parts of a wall on America’s southern border. His appeal to xenophobia worked better in Texas than New Mexico.
In Santa Fe, Mr. President, we don’t need walls. This city favors bridges, or at least culverts.
You see, a couple of culverts on West Alameda Street gave out more than four months ago. City government still hasn’t reopened the blocked artery, leaving countless commuters to lose patience and burn extra gasoline.
This might seem like a small problem in a flyover state, Mr. President. Still, perhaps you could spare an engineer with a crew that understands all politics is local, and all roads lead somewhere.