Republicans like to say competition is healthy, the all-American way of keeping everyone alert and hard at work.

The moribund GOP of New Mexico defies that theme. State Republicans don't yet have a candidate to challenge Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich in the 2024 election.

Maybe the Republicans enjoy dawdling and losing. What else can explain their indifference? They do nothing while Heinrich each day collects more money in his bid for a third term.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.