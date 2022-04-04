An Oscar Meyer Wienermobile graced Santa Fe with its presence Monday on its tour of the country, stopping by city hall so Nick Ruybalid, right, could pass out ‘weenie whistles’ and speak to Santa Feans. Ruybalid, whose parents live in Santa Fe, has the title of ‘Hotdogger.’ He and fellow Hotdogger Taylor Gray have been driving a Wienermobile around the country since last June. Ruybalid and Gray said they’ll make stops in Amarillo, Kansas City and Chicago this week. Wienermobile drivers cross the country for a full year before a new group of drivers is chosen to lead each of the six Wienermobiles in the U.S.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.