An Oscar Meyer Wienermobile graced Santa Fe with its presence Monday on its tour of the country, stopping by city hall so Nick Ruybalid, right, could pass out ‘weenie whistles’ and speak to Santa Feans. Ruybalid, whose parents live in Santa Fe, has the title of ‘Hotdogger.’ He and fellow Hotdogger Taylor Gray have been driving a Wienermobile around the country since last June. Ruybalid and Gray said they’ll make stops in Amarillo, Kansas City and Chicago this week. Wienermobile drivers cross the country for a full year before a new group of drivers is chosen to lead each of the six Wienermobiles in the U.S.
Feature Photo
A (hot)dog has its day
- By Matt Dahlseid The New Mexican
