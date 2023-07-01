Mother Nature smiled on the Santa Fe Opera’s opening night, with beautiful weather for the Tosca that launched its 66th season late Friday night. The gods of music and theater weren’t as consistently kind.
The evening’s most consistent pleasures were provided by conductor John Fiore and the orchestra. Fiore led a confident and propulsive reading with lovely playing in the opera’s few quieter sections and plenty of punch in the dramatic ones, thanks in part to crackling sforzando chords and well-balanced brass playing.
The intermittent balance problems between pit and stage were brief and, given the nature of Puccini’s orchestration and dynamic instructions, nearly impossible to prevent.
British stage director Keith Warner, in his company debut, updated the action to suggest fascist Italy in the 1930s, combining it with surrealist overtones courtesy of designs inspired by Giorgio de Chirico’s famous Red Tower painting. Some of the result was riveting, some was unremarkable, and too much was downright puzzling.
Ashley Martin-Davis’ scenic design was dominated by two forced-perspective walls with lots of archways, angled toward each other as they pointed upstage, a look that’s been part of several other designs in recent seasons. It’s essentially a unit set with a few variations, and it worked reasonably well only in Act 2, when it suggested claustrophobia in Scarpia’s apartment and provided a partial look at a large mechanism connected somehow to Cavaradossi’s offstage torture.
It was a visual muddle in the first part of Act 1, requiring a clunky mid-act rearrangement to suggest a church for the finale, but there was a payoff at the very end, in the harrowing combination of Scarpia’s lust, the Te Deum that’s being blared, and the visual sense of a domineering religio-political complex at work.
Act 3 was a void suggesting neither morning nor castle ramparts nor much of anything else. A flagpole rose helpfully from the floor to provide a spot where Cavaradossi could be shackled for the supposedly mock execution.
The ending, in which Tosca traditionally flings herself off the castle parapet to die by suicide, was unconvincing and confused, with Tosca disappearing into mist downstage left after apparently having shot herself in the head, while a mysterious red-clad woman rose from below the stage and walked toward a large object of uncertain design upstage right.
The three principals are paramount to the success of this opera, and here they offered individual rewards more than a fully satisfying ensemble. Each of them seemed to belong in a different production, which is a casting issue more than one of performance.
In the title role, Leah Hawkins provided tonal and dynamic variety vocally, along with beautiful tone, although her aria Vissi d’arte had some saggy pitches and choppy phrasing.
At this point in her young career, her vocal skills are more developed than her acting. She fared best in more intimate scenes with Cavaradossi, where her charm and sense of humor could add seldom-seen dimensions to her character.
Reginald Smith Jr.’s Scarpia was at the other end of the size scale in terms of presence and stage energy, in an interpretation that emphasized the police chief’s animalistic lust as he sniffed his hands after pawing Tosca.
He was very much alive from moment to moment and has an excellent sense of text; I could have done with more subtlety from time to time in a performance that could have been effective in the largest of opera houses.
The Cavaradossi, Joshua Guerrero, has a big sound that he often pushed during the first two acts, with a timbre I found somewhat bland and unvaried. His E lucevan le stelle in the final act showed him capable of a subtlety and variety not much in evidence earlier in the show, and it was superbly coordinated with Fiore’s conducting — the high point of Puccini’s famous arias in the score.
Onstage, he can be a dramatic cipher, with a presence that suggested a casual 21st-century dude who had wandered into the proceedings.
Thanks to the work of three fight and intimacy directors, the end of Act 2 provided the most shocking and effective sequence in the production. Instead of stabbing Scarpia with a knife and standing by while he expires, Tosca garroted him. It kept the duo in intense physical contact for an extended period and furnished a gasp-inducing surprise at the scene’s end.
The presence of the lively and well-prepared children’s chorus in Act 1 was a reminder of how much was lost in last season’s Carmen by its excision. Treble Kai Edgar sang sweetly as the shepherd boy in the final act. Normally an offstage role, here he became a young onstage doppelganger for Cavaradossi to contemplate before his execution.
Blake Denson was a beefy, gruff Angelotti, with Spencer Hamlin a lively Spoletta. Veteran bass-baritone Dale Travis did what he could with the tiresome character of the Sacristan.
Acts 2 and 3 of this Tosca are performed without intermission. It makes dramatic sense, as the action is virtually continuous, and provides for a compact running time of two hours,
30 minutes.
Soprano Angel Blue performs the title role July 14 and 21, as well as Aug. 1 and 7. Guerrero is the Cavaradossi in all performances through Aug. 1, when he is succeeded by fast-rising tenor Freddie De Tommaso in his American debut.