Bill Richardson was hardheaded and soft-spoken, irascible and charming, smooth when he had to be, rough whenever he wanted.

If there were two constants in his life of 75 years, they were ambition and confidence bordering on cockiness.

In a state where you'll hear politicians bragging about being 14th-generation New Mexicans, Richardson scoffed at such parochialism.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you