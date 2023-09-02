Bill Richardson was hardheaded and soft-spoken, irascible and charming, smooth when he had to be, rough whenever he wanted.
If there were two constants in his life of 75 years, they were ambition and confidence bordering on cockiness.
In a state where you'll hear politicians bragging about being 14th-generation New Mexicans, Richardson scoffed at such parochialism.
A Democrat burning to run for high office, Richardson moved from Washington, D.C., to New Mexico in 1978. Just two years later, he fell 2 percentage points shy of defeating six-term Republican Congressman Manuel Lujan Jr.
Richardson's showing was remarkable, especially because he entered the race wearing the scarlet letter C — for carpetbagger. Everyone except Richardson and a cadre of true believers thought the 33-year-old upstart had challenged Lujan as a lark.
In April 1980, six months before the election, Richardson released a poll showing he trailed Lujan 68% to 32%. Richardson predicted he would be neck and neck with Lujan by summertime.
The comment must have seemed amusing — the newcomer with bachelor's and master's degrees from Tufts University in Massachusetts, talking big to generate headlines in New Mexico.
Moral victories don't exist in politics. But in defeat to Lujan, Richardson solidified himself as a candidate who had only started a journey.
Population growth added a congressional district to New Mexico in 1982. Richardson saw himself as the logical Democratic nominee in the 3rd District, stretching across the northern half of the state and descending to Valencia and Socorro counties.
By then, most people had stopped doubting him. He swept to victory with 64% of the vote. He would drub Republican challengers seven times in the next 14 years.
As a young congressman from one of the least populous states, Richardson nonetheless found his way into national press reports. Ridicule accompanied some of his pronouncements, notably during Republican Ronald Reagan's presidency.
For instance, Richardson and most of the Democratic Congress in 1985 switched their votes to side with Reagan in approving nonmilitary aid for Nicaraguan Contras who were fighting to overthrow the Sandinista government.
Speaking of Reagan, Richardson said: "I think the president for the first time is saying that he is for negotiations and meaning it."
Columnist Anthony Lewis of the New York Times, retorted, "Yes, and tomorrow mushrooms will sing."
Richardson himself had a flair for negotiation in international hot spots. As a congressman in 1997, he secured release of three International Red Cross workers who'd been taken hostage by rebels in Sudan.
Democratic President Bill Clinton admired Richardson's talents. Clinton rewarded the congressman by nominating Richardson to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Richardson for two decades continued exhibiting his prowess in hostage negotiations, traveling to points as distant as Colombia and North Korea. His missions received coverage across the globe.
After two years in his ambassadorship, Richardson shifted to Clinton's Cabinet as energy secretary.
Nothing, though, could deter him from a return to partisan politics in 2002.
Gov. Gary Johnson, a Republican, was coming to the end of his two-term limit. Johnson's popularity had nosedived, creating an excellent opportunity for a Democrat to take the state's highest office for the first time in eight years.
Richardson wanted the job, and he pursued it relentlessly.
He even etched his names in the Guinness World Records by shaking 13,392 hands in an eight-hour stretch. By the accounting of Guinness, Richardson eclipsed the record of then-President Theodore Roosevelt in 1907.
After soaking his aching right hand in ice, Richardson defeated the Republicans' brightest star, Albuquerque state Rep. John Sanchez, who two years earlier had ousted the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives.
As governor, Richardson thought big, sometimes to the point of foolishness.
He pushed for the Rail Runner commuter train that runs from Belen to Santa Fe. Republican legislators to this day complain about the expense and low ridership.
Spaceport America in Southern New Mexico was another of Richardson's big-picture initiatives. Conceived with the idea of attracting tourists who would pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for an exotic two-hour flight, the spaceport became another enterprise receiving state dollars, as well as tax proceeds from two counties.
Not all its critics are Republicans. State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, once introduced a bill to sell the spaceport.
Richardson's wildest dream was to land an NFL franchise for New Mexico. The state spent $250,000 for a study of his great notion.
To the surprise of no one, Richardson and the authors of the study concluded New Mexico lacked the population, wealth and corporate base to attract an NFL team.
After easily winning reelection as governor in 2006, Richardson wanted a bigger pond. He announced his candidacy for president the following year.
"I am taking this step because we have to repair the damage that's been done to our country in the last six years," Richardson said in his opening salvo at Republican President George W. Bush.
Richardson's run for the White House had one tangible consequence in New Mexico. In his first four-year term, Richardson was indifferent to calls for outlawing cockfighting in New Mexico.
As Richardson mounted his campaign for president, comedian Jay Leno made sport of the governor for lack of effort in stopping cockfights. At once, Richardson was energized. Legislators approved a bill outlawing cockfighting, and he signed it with a flourish.
Nothing could energize Richardson's campaign for president. Overweight and lacking stage presence, he failed to gain ground in Democratic presidential debates. Richardson quit the race after the first primary election in New Hampshire.
Though he had been close to Clinton, Richardson ultimately backed Barack Obama instead of the former president's wife, Hillary Clinton.
Back in Santa Fe, Richardson watched as his second term turned sour. One of his media spokesmen sent so many complaints about negative coverage of the governor they ended up pasted to a wall of the Capitol pressroom, readings for comedic relief.
There was nothing funny about a scandal in the final three years of Richardson's administration. State bureaucracy steered tens of millions of dollars to investors who were political supporters of Richardson.
The governor's critics found new energy. They called Richardson a politician who oversaw a pay-to-play scheme to the detriment of residents expecting the best returns on state investments.
Obama won the presidency, and he nominated Richardson to be his secretary of commerce. But with a grand jury investigating how various donors to Richardson received state contracts, the governor had to withdraw his nomination to Obama's Cabinet.
Richardson, who had been reelected with 69% of the vote, became so unpopular he set the table for Republican Susana Martinez's election as governor. Her victories were the last hurrah for a Republican Party that lost every congressional and statewide race last year.
As for Richardson, his reputation recovered to an extent from his tainted second term. His skill in freeing political prisoners and American journalists jailed in foreign countries never diminished.
Coverage of Richardson nationally and internationally usually was more favorable than on the homefront. An expensive commuter train and a winding investment scandal didn't resonate with readers outside New Mexico.
Always affable when we'd run into one another, Richardson liked to tell me he wished I'd been around to cover his administration. I understood why he was a good politician.
New Mexico has had few national heavyweights in politics during its 111 years of statehood. Bronson Cutting from the '30s might have been one had he not died young. Jeff Bingaman and Pete Domenici received a degree of national attention for their longevity in the Senate, but they didn't leave a mark on the world.
Richardson's work globally stands above all of them, drawing praise far and wide. In his adopted state, though, he's as much a sinner as a saint.