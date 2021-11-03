110321 jw xmas light feat.jpg

Randy Lopez, left, and Lorenzo Corral with the Santa Fe Parks Department string lights Wednesday on the Plaza. The process of lighting the Plaza for the holidays takes about a month to complete. According to Lopez, who has been decorating the Plaza for 16 years, parks employees have to string an average of 10 strands of lights per tree, covering 20 trees, plus decorating the the light posts and gazebo.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

