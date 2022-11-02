School’s finally out for a group of furry students that dedicates their lives to helping the people who need it most.

With wet noses and wagging tails, 35 newly trained assistance dogs and their owners attended a graduation ceremony Wednesday at New Mexico School for the Deaf’s James A. Little Theater, marking the completion of their training with Assistance Dogs of the West. Stymied by the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first time the organization held a graduation ceremony since 2020.

Assistance Dogs of the West is a local organization that helps people learn to become assistance dog trainers, pairing people who face disabilities with a trained service dog. The dogs help with various ailments, including mobility impairments, autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, seizure disorders, diabetes and post-traumatic stress disorder.

