Old Santa Fe Trail should be a splendid sight at this time of year. With the state Legislature in session for its final six days, hundreds of pedestrians and motorists traverse the street each day on their way to the Capitol.

Shops, eateries, a quaint inn and Loretto Chapel dot the path. Old Santa Fe Trail also contains the downtown area’s second-worst eyesore.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard continues defacing a public building with a tacky 8-foot-long political sign that pays homage to herself.

