Kaylee Guerra practices sparing with her sister Keira as crews set up the Fairy Village for the 13th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas this Saturday and Sunday.
spotlight
A glimpse into the past
- Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
-
-
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Santa Fe company builds teardrop trailers even a subcompact car can pull
- Keep an eye on the skies
- Police: U-turn results in deadly road rage on Rufina Street
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe
- Santa Fe police search for missing woman
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation
- ‘Time for a change’ in Edgewood after legal battles rocked New Mexico town
- Santa Fe lawyer liked ‘to help people and solve problems’
- Fiesta de Santa Fe lives on in spirit, faith, traditions
- Teen wounded in drive-by shooting on Santa Fe's south side
Images
Videos
Commented
- Webber's laughable line: MAGA, QAnon trying to take mayor's office (68)
- Protest planned against Los Alamos National Laboratory vaccine mandate (54)
- Santa Fe educators call for vaccine mandate (62)
- Sheriff's office: Fatal collision kills 2 from Santa Fe (46)
- Santa Fe mayor, opponents clash on obelisk, economy in virtual forum (45)
- Tesla opens sales, service, delivery center at Nambe Falls Travel Center (43)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates announced for 100 million Americans (33)
- Gov. Lujan Grisham sets sights on free college (31)
- Archdiocese, Santo Niño principal dispute state police officer's account of interview (29)
- Climate change: Just deal with it (26)
- Swastika painted outside home of Jewish man in Santa Fe (24)
- New Mexico coronavirus cases set for decline (20)
- New Texas law will protect the unborn (19)
- Witness in 2020 Santa Fe teen's homicide arrested in drive-by shooting (19)
- Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital (19)
- Teen wounded in drive-by shooting on Santa Fe's south side (18)
- Albuquerque is breaking, and Dems know it's bad (16)
- California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office (16)
- Board dismisses Santa Fe mayor's ethics complaint against three groups (14)
- Unvaccinated students are being unfairly penalized (13)
- Police: U-turn results in deadly road rage on Rufina Street (13)
- Santa Fe's controversial past has city historian looking forward (12)
- Pedestrian killed in Santa Fe road rage incident (12)
- Once-promising politician finds rocky road as Albuquerque mayor (11)
- When Mexico was born, New Mexico changed forever (11)
- Stone structure completed as tribute to history of Agua Fría (11)
- Merger is fastest path to green energy for New Mexico (11)
- Woman aims to protect New Mexico's wild horses (11)
- Charges dropped in July 2020 fatal shooting of Santa Fe teen (10)
- Reckless driver faces slew of charges after causing three accidents in Santa Fe (10)
- New Mexico's hospitalization rate holds steady as new cases begin to slow (10)
- Once-exiled Apache tribe trying to expand tiny reservation (9)
- Ex-U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan: 'It's a failure of American patience' (9)
- Los Alamos lab working on hydrogen-powered truck project (9)
- When it comes to rights, who decides? (9)
- State police unit working in Albuquerque makes 93 felony arrests (8)
- Too many lawyers, too little openness on Santa Fe ethics board (8)
- Third ethics complaint filed in Santa Fe mayoral race (8)
- Blue skies without pollution — that should be the goal (8)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office identifies two killed in Sunday crash (8)
- Temporary downtown Santa Fe museum celebrates 1960s (8)
- Santo Niño parents push for principal's removal over silence on child sex abuse claim (8)
- New Mexico's businesses brace for vaccination mandate ordered by Biden (7)
- School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback (7)
- Santa Fe submits audit nine months after original deadline (7)
- Biden $3.5T plan tests voter appeal of expansive gov't role (7)
- Zozobra burns in Santa Fe for the 97th time (7)
- New Mexico Health Department's last-minute cannabis license raises eyebrows (7)
- First glimpse of proposed New Mexico redistricting maps shows many options (7)
- Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law (7)
- Santo Niño principal did not alert police of alleged abuse (7)
- There's a hidden cost to grass-fed beef (6)
- Bandelier seeks input on air tour plan (6)
- State police chief 'beyond disgusted' by recent violence (6)
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic (6)
- New Mexico nearing 1,000 cases a day (7)
- In La Cienega, an 87-year-old native son just wants a paved road (6)
- Authorities identify man wounded by Santa Fe County deputy (6)
- Parents grateful for youth livestock show in Roswell after state fair competition called off (6)
- Democrats' hunt for congressional candidate centers on Silver City (6)
- Hate has no place in our community (6)
- Santa Fe police arrest man after four cars stolen from local dealer (6)
- Santa Fe archdiocese denies it told principal not to report alleged sex abuse (6)
- New Mexico Rep. Debbie Armstrong announces she won't seek reelection (5)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announces run for reelection (5)
- UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists (5)
- Idaho rations health care statewide amid massive COVID surge (5)
- Former Cabinet secretary avoids jail time for felony convictions (5)
- Choices have consequences: That's a worthy lesson (5)
- Santa Fe begins construction of South Side Teen Center (5)
- Heinrich's College Completion Fund bill praised (5)
- Universal suffrage is essential for democracy (5)
- U.S. used to understand the concept of the common good (5)
- Race, Reagan and the religious right (4)
- New Mexico lawmakers eye tobacco tax hike to curb use (22)
- Archdiocese of Santa Fe's legal fees exceed $2.3 million in bankruptcy case (4)
- Beyond irony: Bombs OK but not lifesaving vaccines (4)
- New Mexico accelerates pace of rental assistance payments (4)
- Local journalists the world over have a lot in common (4)
- A refugee friendship has had lasting benefits (4)
- Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado (4)
- Santa Fe has a heart as big as all Afghanistan (5)
- New Mexico's daily coronavirus numbers dip below 600 (4)
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid (4)
- Bishop's Lodge owner files Chapter 11 bankruptcy; resort keeps operating (10)
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose (4)
- 9/11 through the eyes of those who lived through it (4)
- Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan (4)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe lives on in spirit, faith, traditions (4)
- There's no time for a pay raise like election season (4)
- Santa Fe lawyer liked ‘to help people and solve problems’ (4)
- More inspections to be required on low-emitting New Mexico oil wells (4)
- Labor Day is a time to celebrate workers (5)
- State reports more than 2,500 coronavirus cases over four days (4)
- Chamita man accused of pointing gun at police faces more charges (3)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe returns (3)
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe (3)
- Sunflowers mark passing seasons (3)
- If New Mexico restaurants want workers, they should pay better (7)
- New Mexico adds 12 deaths, 749 new cases to COVID list (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.