Old-timers in the newspaper business liked to say Harry Truman cussed, but Richard Nixon was vulgar. There’s a practical explanation for the distinction.

Truman was reviled during his presidency but revered after leaving office in 1953. A biographical play and movie from 1975 applaud his salty style. It’s titled Give ’Em Hell, Harry!

Truman’s admirers describe him as tough and tenacious, a guy with no college degree who was entrusted to lead the country. So what if he used coarse language?

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community