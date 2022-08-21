Old-timers in the newspaper business liked to say Harry Truman cussed, but Richard Nixon was vulgar. There’s a practical explanation for the distinction.
Truman was reviled during his presidency but revered after leaving office in 1953. A biographical play and movie from 1975 applaud his salty style. It’s titled Give ’Em Hell, Harry!
Truman’s admirers describe him as tough and tenacious, a guy with no college degree who was entrusted to lead the country. So what if he used coarse language?
Nixon carried 49 states in 1972, then resigned the presidency in disgrace two years later. Not only was Nixon crooked, his White House tapes were full of profanity. That double indignity left Nixon open to attack while Truman’s standing rose.
Based on these historical snapshots, it’s impossible to tell if a cursing politician will be exalted or exiled.
Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez was a Republican who preached decorum, at least in public. Her strategy sessions were a different matter.
In 2014, someone inside Martinez’s camp leaked to left-leaning Mother Jones magazine a tape recording in which the governor called her first Democratic opponent “that little [expletive].” A member of Martinez’s staff was more crude, even cruel, saying then-House Speaker Ben Luján, D-Nambé, “sounds like a retard.”
Martinez responded to the negative story with a fundraising letter. Cash flowed in, and she won reelection with ease six months later. Of course, it helped that her opponent was Gary King, a political featherweight.
What Martinez said was tame compared to the language of Democrat Pat Davis. An Albuquerque city councilor, Davis was campaigning for Congress in 2018 when he made a desperate move. He bought time on television and blurted, “[Bleep] the NRA.”
Except there was no bleep on television. Davis’ political advertisement sailed through uncensored. He hoped dropping an F-bomb would invigorate his moribund campaign.
Fox News babbler Tucker Carlson invited Davis on his show to review the cursing. Davis coveted the attention but was unprepared to face his hostile host. Carlson controlled the interview. Never did Davis make a cogent point.
He didn’t do much better with his own party than with the Fox crowd. Davis finished fifth in a six-person Democratic primary, receiving about 4 percent of the vote.
The most prominent profane politician at the moment is Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat who’s on a losing streak. After failed campaigns for the U.S. Senate and president, O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas.
He recently received plenty of press for cussing at an adversary in a public setting. O’Rourke told an audience the AR-15-style rifle used in the murders of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, originally was designed for combat in Vietnam. A heckler drew the candidate’s attention and a rebuke: “It may be funny to you [expletives], but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.
The audience cheered. O’Rourke won the moment with a fighting word. He’s still behind in the polls, though.
The latest survey, by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, showed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott holding a lead of 7 percentage points over O’Rourke.
Can a foul tongue and fiery style overcome so big a lead? Probably not in O’Rourke’s situation.
Republicans have won seven consecutive gubernatorial elections in Texas. Ann Richards was the last Democrat to hold the governor’s office, serving from 1991-95.
As an underdog who’s trailing, O’Rourke could use profanity in hopes of generating momentum. He did while talking about gun control. It might be his best issue, though he’s wobbled on it while running for different offices.
An interviewer in 2019 asked presidential candidate O’Rourke if he was proposing to take away guns. “I am if it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield,” O’Rourke said.
But in February of this year, his sights set on being governor, he backpedaled in an interview in Tyler, Texas. “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment,” O’Rourke said.
Before the massacre in May in Uvalde, O’Rourke reverted to his other position: “I don’t think we should have AR-15s and AK-47s in civilian life.”
O’Rourke’s only chance is to stick to that theme. The 18-year-old gunman who murdered kids and teachers in Uvalde is fresh on everyone’s mind. It’s a story no one should forget.
As for the cussing, it won’t take O’Rourke where he wants to go. Then again, O’Rourke doesn’t have much to lose.
Three defeats in succession for three different offices would leave him with an accursed label: perennial candidate.
