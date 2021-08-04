Abby Spindle’s family has been a fixture at the Santa Fe County Fair for nearly 70 years.
“We have a photo of my grandfather competing at the fair in the 1950s,” said Spindle, whose family ranches near Edgewood. “We live and breathe it. It’s part of our family and our community.”
She stood next to an immaculate white lamb being groomed and washed before a show at the fair Wednesday, the event’s opening day.
The county fair will showcase livestock as well as arts and crafts through Saturday. Hundreds of people — mostly families — gathered Wednesday outside the dirt arena along Rodeo Road to watch youngsters show off their rabbits, sheep, goats, cattle, chickens and pigs.
“I call this one Ladybug ’cause she is a little sweetie,” said Alysa Jones, standing near one of her four enormous pigs sleeping in a series of animal pens behind the arena where animals are judged.
“I’m the 2020 champion,” said Jones, pointing to the prominent belt buckle she won during last year’s grand championship in swine. “I love it. It’s my passion.”
“I think it is building character in kids,” said Miguel Pacheco, a former showman who came to support his 14-year-old niece, Leah, who competed in Wednesday morning’s rabbit show. “They’re getting off screens and focusing on something positive. It meant a lot to me, and I can tell it means a lot to my niece.”
The county fair is among thousands that occur across the country each summer. Unlike the larger and more frequented state and national fairs where adults can compete in animal shows, these smaller community events exclusively feature kids who often spend the entire year preparing their animals.
“I spend four to six hours a day in the barn,” said Tayler Thompson, 16, of Edgewood as sheep and goats bellowed in the corrals behind the arena. “It’s a ton of work.”
He added: “Animals are washed twice a day, groomed and dried with an industrial blower. These animals are taken better care of than humans.”
Tayler Thompson has been coming to the fair since he was 4 years old. His father, Shawn Thompson, began showing at the Santa Fe County Fair when he was 7.
“It gets passed down from generation to generation,” Shawn Thompson said, standing near the bleachers as the crowd cheered on a group of kids leading their often stubborn lambs in a circle inside the arena as the judge looked on.
This year, Tayler Thompson and family came to show a pair of cattle — two 1,500-pound red steers — as well as participate in the goat showmanship event where a judge assesses the handler’s ability to control an animal.
“All judges are different,” Tayler Thompson said after taking home first prize with his goat, Champ Belcher. Judges, Tayler Thompson said, are looking for “the way you present yourself, eye contact, form and the way you handle stress.”
For him, this year’s event was most welcome after an unusual and difficult 2020.
“Last year, the fair held a virtual event where only just kids and a judge participated,” Tayler Thompson said of the pandemic restrictions.
“The events were broadcast on YouTube for the parents and grandparents,” Shawn Thompson said. “Everyone was wearing masks.”
“It was a lot different,” Tayler Thompson said of the absence of a crowd. “It’s not the same when there is no chanting and clapping.”
Tom Dominguez, one of the fair’s organizers, said the first day was a success.
“We’ve had a good turnout. A lot of new faces this year.”
“Everyone is excited to get back out there,” said Spindle, who came this year to help her younger sibling show animals at the fair.
Her family plans to participate in five or six other shows throughout the summer. She said the Santa Fe County Fair and other smaller fairs serve as a warmup for those preparing for the state and national fairs.
“It’s good to get the animals out,” said Spindle, 21, who will be showing at New Mexico State Fair and one of the national fairs later this year. “Those shows get a lot more competitive.”
For Shawn Thompson, the county fair is all about the youth.
“It really is important for the kids and the community,” he said after congratulating his son on the win. “These kids are showing work ethic, leadership skills and passion. There is nothing like it.”
