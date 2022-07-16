WAGON MOUND
Daniel Lopez wiped sweat from his brow and tears from his eyes as he shoveled loose dirt from the bottom of a freshly dug grave for his 9-year-old daughter.
Other men from this small and tightknit village in northeastern New Mexico who helped dig the grave — and another one right next to it — already had gone home. But Lopez, a lone figure in the graveyard, stayed behind.
Lopez said he wanted to make sure his daughter, Daniela, one of three people killed by a suspected drunken driver two weeks prior, had a more suitable final resting place.
“I was taking out all these rocks, and I’m gonna put her some sand in the bottom so it’s nice and comfortable,” he said, sobbing. “I never thought I’d be burying my baby.”
Reality set in Saturday when Lopez and a community in mourning buried the young girl, as well as her aunt, Irene Romero, 42, and 4-year-old cousin Annalise Romero, who were also killed in the crash. Irene Romero and Annalise, her granddaughter, were buried together.
The deaths of two little girls and a lifelong resident known for being a loving and caring person have left a community where everybody knows everybody reeling, especially since the three victims and the driver police say is responsible for their deaths are all Wagon Mound residents.
“Even though we have blue skies and we have sun, I feel like there’s a gray cloud that hangs over the village right now,” said Mary Jean Ortiz, who manages LJM’s Travel Center, where Irene Romero had worked as a cashier for nearly three years.
Ortiz said the three victims come from big families and are therefore a big part of the small village, which has a population of less than 300.
“That’s why there’s this cloud of sadness right now because it’s so hard to believe that two little babies and a very lovable person who always had a smile on her face are gone and how it happened in a second,” she said, snapping her fingers, “that no one saw coming.”
Police say Irene Romero was backing out of a driveway about 10:45 p.m. July 1 when Jesse Joel Blanco, 22, rear-ended her car at high speed.
Only one person in Irene Romero’s car, 21-year-old Shantelle Romero, survived the crash. Shantelle Romero is Irene Romero’s daughter and Annalise’s mother.
Authorities charged Blanco with three counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, aggravated DWI causing great bodily harm, speeding and reckless driving. His lone passenger, Dominic Armijo, 20, was charged with tampering with evidence after police said he tried to hide an alcohol container after the crash.
Mary Benavidez, who moved to Wagon Mound about seven years ago, said the pain the community is feeling is palpable.
“Quiet. Sadness. Silence,” she said. “Everything is so quiet and so sad.”
Benavidez, 63, who lives near the scene of the accident, said speeding is a recurring problem.
“If it would’ve been my granddaughter, oh my gosh, I would go crazy,” she said.
The accident happened at the intersection of N.M. 120 and Aguilar Street, across from Wagon Mound Public Schools, where Daniela’s mother and Blanco’s mother are employees.
The spot is now marked by a descanso, a roadside memorial that includes artificial red, white and blue flowers; a purple teddy bear holding a heart with the word “love” on it; and a white cross with the names of all three crash victims.
“The message is what everybody says: ‘Don’t drink and drive.’ Drinking and driving and speeding don’t mix, and unfortunately, I have two less kids this [upcoming] school year,” said school Superintendent Anita Romero, no relation to the crash victims.
“I’m hoping there isn’t going to be any friction between the two employees that I have, but I don’t know,” she added. “It’s affected everybody, and both little girls were from big families, so it has affected a lot, a lot of people.”
Thaddeus Moreno, 19, said all three crash victims were his cousins.
“I’m always thinking about them,” he said. “Now I’ll have to see them in a coffin.”
Manny Trujillo, a retired Navy officer who moved to Wagon Mound about seven years ago, said he only knew Irene Romero from his interactions with her at the convenience store. She was always nice, he said.
Although he’s relatively new to Wagon Mound, Trujillo said the crash left the entire community in shock.
“And then to find out that the people that hit them, that’s even more shocking because everybody is from here,” he said.
Anita Romero said the school is planning a vigil for the two girls, both of whom attended Wagon Mound Public Schools.
According to a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses, Annalise had recently finished prekindergarten and was excited about going to kindergarten.
“Annalise was also looking forward to celebrating her 5th birthday on July 21st,” according to a write-up on GoFundMe page, which also states the youngster “gave the blessing of life to other children through organ donation.”
Anita Romero called Annalise a little girl with purpose.
“Wherever Annalise was, she’d walk with purpose,” she said. “If you said, ‘Annalise,’ she’d turn around and [wave], but she’d keep going because she had where she needed to be. She had a purpose everywhere she went. Smart little girl. Smart, smart, smart.”
According to her obituary, Annalise loved to color, paint, write with chalk, play with bubbles and play outside with her cousins or neighbors on her bike or her scooter.
“She loved to take pictures of everyone, herself, and nature, [especially] rainbows,” the obituary states.
Her pre-K teacher, Ernesto Juarez, who taught Annalise for two years, was devastated by the news of her death, Anita Romero said.
“If anybody is affected besides the relatives, it’s him,” she said. “Ernie loves his kids. He had had Annalise for two years, but he also had Daniela in pre-K as well.”
Anita Romero said the school offered grief counseling the Tuesday after the accident, and Juarez was among those who met with counselors.
“It’s like Ernie says, ‘My life is forever changed,’ ” she said.
Anita Romero described Daniela as friendly and outgoing.
“If Daniela saw you, she’d come up to you and give you the biggest hug you could ever want and if you saw her every day, she’d give [a hug] every day,” she said. “That’s just the way Daniela was. She was a very sweet little girl.”
Daniela was full of life, according to her obituary.
“Daniela’s smile could light up your soul,” the obituary states. “Her little laugh will be remembered forever.”
Irene Romero’s obituary states she enjoyed spending time at family events, cruising and going to the park with her friends and family. She loved taking care of her plants and lawn, the obituary states.
“She spent a tremendous amount of time caring for others in her family, her friends and people in her community,” the obituary states. “She never knew a stranger.”
Standing in Daniela’s grave, Daniel Lopez, Daniela’s father, said he wants justice for his daughter and Irene and Annalise Romero.
“They’re out,” he said, referring to Blanco and Armijo.
“The guys that killed my daughter are out,” he said, crying. “They made bond. That’s what’s bugging me.”
Daniel Lopez said Daniela, who left behind a twin sister, Valentina, and two brothers, Lewis and Levi, was an outgoing girl who loved to play outside. She also enjoyed baking and watching the Food Network.
“I really miss my daughter,” he said. “She was like my best friend. She was her mom’s best friend, too.”
Daniel Lopez said his family is still in shock and disbelief.
“My heart’s just broken,” he said.
“They were all awesome, all of them were,” he said about the three crash victims. “Irene, she was like a sister to me, and my little niece, too, she was so sweet — a sweet little girl, full of energy like her cousin.”
Ortiz, who manages LJM’s Travel Center, a business that has been in her family for decades, said the three deaths will always weigh heavily on Wagon Mound.
“Healing will occur, but healing will only occur as the days continue to pass,” she said. “Other than time, I do not know of any other thing that can get you through this.”