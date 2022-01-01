Some 50 fans of the frigid take a run at the lake Saturday during the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Storrie Lake in Las Vegas, N.M. Participants braved the 23 degree temperatures to take the New Year's Day plunge which resumed for 2022 after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus.
spotlight
Feature photos
A chilly start to the new year in New Mexico
- Photos by Jim Weber The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Cheeks, Santa Fe's only strip club, shuts down
- An unlikely conservative voice needles New Mexico’s left
- Woman says RV she lives in was stolen from tire shop in Santa Fe
- New Mexico reports alarming spike in coronavirus cases
- Diagnosed with MS, St. Mike's athlete considers an uncertain future
- Construction set to soar at Santa Fe Regional Airport
- Unraveling mystery around Santa Fe Trail traveler’s grave
- New Mexico issues recreational cannabis rules
- Little info released in shooting death of Santa Fe police officer's son
- Man wanted in Santa Fe shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- An unlikely conservative voice needles New Mexico’s left (160)
- Overrated O’Rourke faces longer odds than N.M. GOP (79)
- Deadly gun violence on rise, New Mexico stats show (48)
- New Mexico reports alarming spike in coronavirus cases (46)
- Santa Fe businesses taking precautions amid reports of harrowing crimes (38)
- In new maps, New Mexico Democrats may have drawn party into tough spot (34)
- Archbishop calls for nuclear disarming (29)
- Spokesman resigns to prioritize mental health (23)
- Don't label the pretenders as conservatives (23)
- New Mexico health officials brace for omicron variant (23)
- The five most intriguing political races of 2022 (23)
- Construction set to soar at Santa Fe Regional Airport (20)
- Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill (20)
- New Mexico's minimum wage increases to $11.50 per hour on Jan. 1 (19)
- Picture of governor next to 7-foot-tall cop triggers big response on social media (18)
- Homewise adds more park space for proposed development on South Meadows (29)
- A sick world, but one that must be ready to fight (17)
- COVID might be here to stay, New Mexico health officials say (17)
- Police identify suspect in weekend Santa Fe road-rage shooting (16)
- Watchdog's report raises concerns on plutonium (15)
- Pair shot in car near south-side shopping center (15)
- Late audit? Welcome to business as usual in Santa Fe (14)
- Auditor again admonishes Santa Fe over late audit (14)
- Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Santa Fe apartments (14)
- More omicron cases detected in New Mexico (14)
- Santa Fe hoops tournament to have redo after eighth grade girls play in seventh grade event (14)
- Santa Fe will receive about 100 Afghan refugees (13)
- Third bus system employee dies of COVID-19 (13)
- Archdiocese battles to raise enough money to settle with abuse victims (13)
- Mayor, city councilor embrace new terms in office (12)
- Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road (12)
- Standing down is best course for legislators married to lobbyists (12)
- First Interstate Plaza building in downtown Santa Fe sold; site to be new home for 'New Mexican' (12)
- Cheeks, Santa Fe's only strip club, shuts down (12)
- Governor signs House redistricting bill (11)
- City preparing to expand crisis response program (11)
- Gov. seeks low-carbon fuel standard (11)
- Unraveling mystery around Santa Fe Trail traveler’s grave (11)
- City, county of Santa Fe still in talks over 2008 land annexation (10)
- Santa Fe man arrested on suspicion of stealing $200,000 in jewelry (10)
- New Mexicans call for change for repeat DWI offenders (9)
- Saying goodbye to a long, lousy year (9)
- New Mexico issues recreational cannabis rules (9)
- Paper carriers deserve our thanks (9)
- New Mexico lawmakers want to study costs, benefits of public power (8)
- Wake up, America. It can happen here. It has (8)
- New Mexico lawmakers preserve a soldier's story (8)
- Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death (8)
- 2021 through the lens: Luis Sánchez Saturno (8)
- The two sides of the redistricting looking glass are cloudy (8)
- Forecasters: New Mexico should brace for worsening drought (8)
- Little info released in shooting death of Santa Fe police officer's son (7)
- Woman says RV she lives in was stolen from tire shop in Santa Fe (7)
- Employee accused of stealing guns from N.M. National Guard's security company (7)
- City of Santa Fe struggling to fill vacancies (7)
- Ring in the new year with tamales (7)
- Human bone found under tree felled at cathedral (7)
- Diagnosed with MS, St. Mike's athlete considers an uncertain future (7)
- Timing lines up perfectly on conservation bond proposal (6)
- Santa Feans need to care for trees (6)
- Airport expansion is the right investment for city (6)
- Man wanted in Santa Fe shooting arrested on Christmas Eve (6)
- Court partly backs fired LANL employee (6)
- New Mexico's journey to becoming a state (6)
- ABQ boy's hit-and-run death prompts outcry over ATVs (6)
- From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators (6)
- New Mexico tribes concerned about plan to power nuclear lab (5)
- Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change (5)
- LANL hires new manager for nuclear weapons production (5)
- State reports most COVID deaths in over a year (5)
- First Presbyterian Church hopes to help lead the way on vaccinations (5)
- Dreaming of a white New Year? (5)
- Stats show men less likely to get vaccinated for coronavirus — at their own risk (5)
- New Mexico House dissolves land grant committee (5)
- More Santa Fe school board voices should be heard (5)
- 2021 through the lens: Matt Dahlseid (4)
- Year after restrictions, Canyon Road Farolito Walk will again involve walking (4)
- The only thing we have to fear is despair itself (4)
- New Mexico's daily COVID count rises; 33 more die from the illness (4)
- Vigil commemorates lives of homeless people who died in Santa Fe (4)
- Need is evident for alternative response to emergencies in Santa Fe (4)
- A new build on Alto Street will be a test, but worth the wait (4)
- Some employers say shorter quarantine should help (4)
- After nearly two years, senior services in Santa Fe remain limited (4)
- 2021 through the lens: Gabriela Campos (4)
- EPA must take action to prevent mass extinction (4)
- Longtime referee remembered as dedicated, affable official (4)
- Curator wants to spread the word about historic significance of San Miguel Chapel (4)
- Presbyterian church offers free vaccines (4)
- Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case (4)
- Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge (4)
- PNM adds electric vehicles to fleet (4)
- Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closing arguments (3)
- New Mexico argues against releasing more documents (3)
- One last ride for Santa Fe's retiring fire chief (3)
- Santa Fe High throttles St. Michael's 66-34 (5)
- Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99 (3)
- Let's find a miracle to save Santa Fe's Traveler's Market and Harrell House Bug Museum (3)
- Fire is part of life in the Southwest (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.