Some 50 fans of the frigid take a run at the lake Saturday during the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Storrie Lake in Las Vegas, N.M. Participants braved the 23 degree temperatures to take the New Year's Day plunge which resumed for 2022 after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.