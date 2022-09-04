Joe “Ranger” Lujan was on the job by 6:15 a.m., putting away leftover tools from the previous day’s work, checking to see if there were enough supplies
on hand and greeting early-bird visitors who came by his downtown garage.
He shows up early every weekday morning — about an hour before he starts taking in vehicles for service. It’s been that way for Lujan for decades: Rise early, prepare the shop and greet people with warmth and a smile.
He figures he has worked on automobiles at two different garages on Old Santa Fe Trail for about 60 years.
Soon, his daily routine will change. As he pushes 70, he said, it’s time to let someone else run the shop.
Lujan will turn over operation of the New Old Trail Garage to his younger partner, Joe Martinez, shortly after the new year. Lujan said he is not so much retiring as stepping away and letting Martinez take the lead.
You could say it’s the passing of a monkey wrench from one seasoned pro to another — but not the end of an era.
“I’m not taking over; I’m just continuing it,” said Martinez, who just turned 47.
The garage, just down the street from the state Capitol and within walking distance for anyone working downtown, has been operating since about 1950 under different owners, Lujan said. It’s the last of the downtown auto shops. It used to also serve as a gas station, but the pumps were taken out long ago.
Lujan has been working at the site for over 40 years.
Martinez said he plans to leave the garage, with its two vehicle lifts, exactly as it is, right down to the small and sometimes dusty office, which may make a visitor feel they have stepped back to a time when personal customer service was more important than tidying up the desk.
The walls and shelves of the office are filled with car-related artifacts and plaques that speak to an earlier, maybe simpler time, when folks could swing by the corner garage and chat with the owner after all the work for the day was done.
People still do that at the New Old Trail Garage. They come in early to chat and share doughnuts or show up in the late afternoon to talk about the old days, when you could buy a breakfast for 75 cents at one of Santa Fe’s still-thriving downtown restaurants and go into the old Woolworth’s store to get a milkshake and local gossip.
“These guys have been taking care of me for years,” said one customer, who gave the name Max French Diamond but hinted he wasn’t revealing his real name. “Human beings just don’t get any better.”
Lujan, he added, had “come out on the road and saved me a lot of times.”
Both Lujan and Martinez learned their work manners from their fathers, men who ran downtown garages and wanted to offer a personal touch to the service they provided.
“My dad’s model was give people service, be honest with them and keep them coming back,” said Lujan, recalling his apprenticeship under his father, Joseph Lujan, who operated the long-gone Alto Phillips 66 garage that was once up the street from the New Old Trail Garage and is now a dry cleaning business.
Martinez learned his trade under his father, Rudy Martinez, who ran an old Exxon station at the corner of Washington Avenue and Marcy Street — a site soon to become a spa retail store with a gin tasting room.
His father, Martinez said, taught him about the importance of “old-style communication with customers,” while Lujan, with whom he has worked since the late 1990s, taught him “it’s good to be kind to people; it comes back.”
The two men work side by side on the array of old classics and new electric hybrid vehicles that await service in the parking lot. Though the station no longer sells gas, Lujan said older customers will often pull in and ask him to unscrew their gas caps as they prepare to go fill up.
He and Martinez still offer personal services for customers who pull in on a moment’s notice: fill tires with air, check the oil gauge and replace windshield wipers.
Each man has at least one wild and crazy story to tell about his work. Lujan recalled a woman who inadvertently stepped on the gas a little too hard and ran through the garage, crashing her vehicle through the back wall. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Martinez recalled with a laugh how his father once left him in charge of his downtown shop and how he somehow got a car stuck and hanging off one of the raised lifts while dad was gone. Thankfully, he got it down unharmed before his father came home.
“My dad would have killed me if I had ruined his shop,” he said.
Lujan said he’s ready to let go of his job, one of the loves of his life. Displaying a pair of swelled-up hands full of pain, he said arthritis, brought on by the labor, has taken its toll on him.
While Lujan thinks back to the days when he could repair a car with a screwdriver and pliers, Martinez looks forward to adapting to a new breed of vehicles — computerized and electric.
His work, he said, is different every day. “An alternator one day, a starter another day, axles another day.”
Both men agree small-town, old-style auto shops like the New Old Trail Garage are fading away into history, though Lujan said you can probably find them in small, rural New Mexico towns.
Martinez said such shops offer something larger corporate garages do not.
“People like the personal interaction,” he said. “It’s not like a corporation where they can’t talk to the mechanic. People like to have it explained what’s wrong.”
Looking around the office with its retro ornaments and artifacts, he said, “I feel like I’m in the past, but that’s what makes it cool.”