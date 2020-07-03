New Mexico may finally get some rain this holiday weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, Santa Fe can expect a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday. Albuquerque has a 20 percent chance of precipitation through the weekend.
But this is hardly the monsoon season New Mexicans have been waiting for. Temperatures are expected to rise again next week, reaching the mid-90s in Santa Fe by Thursday with no moisture predicted.
"This time of year is a battle between the dry air lingering in the state and the moist air trying to get in," said Brian Guyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Monsoon storms are a combination of high pressure and moisture in the air, gathering in the mountains before they slowly disperse, Guyer said.
Back in the 1980s and '90s, monsoons came like clockwork through July and August, Guyer said. But the breakdown of global circulation patterns because of rising temperatures worldwide has resulted in changing wind patterns and increasing troughs of low pressure moving through the Rockies, he said.
Rain will come eventually, Guyer said. He expects the last week of July and the first week of August — generally the heart of monsoon season — to offer abundant thunderstorms.
But New Mexicans should still be worried, Guyer said. Much of the state is experiencing drought conditions significantly more severe than this time last year.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, the southwest corner of New Mexico is the only part of the state not experiencing abnormally dry weather. Drought conditions progressively increase in intensity toward the northeastern part of the state, with San Juan, Rio Arriba, Taos, Colfax, Union, Quay and Harding counties all in extreme drought.
Southern Santa Fe County ranges from abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. No part of New Mexico experienced extreme or even severe drought conditions last July.
Guyer said he is not surprised by the trend. "We'll likely be seeing more hot and dry summers with increasingly extreme conditions," he said.
As a result of poor snowpack at the end of winter, rivers and reservoirs are already low, Guyer said.
New Mexico relies on the monsoon for about 40 percent of annual precipitation. If the rains don't fall, the state could still be in drought by autumn, resulting in risky conditions during secondary fire season, Guyer said.
