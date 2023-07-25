 Skip to main content
Photo Feature

A celebration of monster beats

  Updated
072523_LS_MonsterBattle_2_RGB.jpg

Pilar Luedicke, 7, right, and Ryley Garduno, 8, as an impostor from the video game Among Us, at Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday.
072523_LS_MonsterBattle_3_RGB.jpg

Raven Bright of Albuquerque dances wearing a ruff at Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday.
072523_LS_MonsterBattle_4_RGB.jpg

Haly Etlantus of Albuquerque, costumed as a swarm, puts on her head at Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday.
072523_AV_Monster Battle_004.jpg

Dakota Cournyur playing a cardboard keyboard guitar to the tune of DJ Snaggy, Spoolius and the Muse at Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle on the Plaza on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
072523_LS_MonsterBattle_1_RGB.jpg

Pilar Luedicke, 7, left, dances with Nate Herndon as Platzo the Rat at Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday.
072523_AV_Monster Battle_001.jpg

Rand Levitt posing with daughter Ruby, 5, and pet Daisy at their first Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
072523_AV_Monster Battle_003.jpg

Hannah Waldsch is dressed as the Mexican- themed animatronic El Chip at Meow Wolf’s Monster Battle on the Plaza.

