A celebration of monster beats Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno and Andrea Vasquez The New Mexican Jul 25, 2023 Pilar Luedicke, 7, right, and Ryley Garduno, 8, as an impostor from the video game Among Us, at Meow Wolf's Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Raven Bright of Albuquerque dances wearing a ruff at Meow Wolf's Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Haly Etlantus of Albuquerque, costumed as a swarm, puts on her head at Meow Wolf's Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Dakota Cournyur playing a cardboard keyboard guitar to the tune of DJ Snaggy, Spoolius and the Muse at Meow Wolf's Monster Battle on the Plaza on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Andrea Vasquez/ The New Mexican Pilar Luedicke, 7, left, dances with Nate Herndon as Platzo the Rat at Meow Wolf's Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Rand Levitt posing with daughter Ruby, 5, and pet Daisy at their first Meow Wolf's Monster Battle at the Plaza on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Andrea Vasquez/ The New Mexican Hannah Waldsch is dressed as the Mexican- themed animatronic El Chip at Meow Wolf's Monster Battle on the Plaza. Andrea Vasquez/The New Mexican