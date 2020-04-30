Two men play with their dog Wednesday at the Santa Fe River. As warmer weather arrives, people are taking advantage of the outdoors. The weekend forecast calls for clear skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.
spotlight
Photo feature
A carefree moment on the Santa Fe River
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Lujan Grisham fires back at Grants mayor
- State police chase ends in fatal crash
- City of Santa Fe employees brace for pain of furloughs
- Governor announces new health order, first phase of state's reopening
- Growing up fast in the age of COVID-19
- Santa Fe nursing home confirms third COVID-19 case
- Trump campaign goes virtual in effort to flip New Mexico
- Santa Fe City Council approves furloughs
- Christus St. Vincent begins coronavirus antibody testing
- New Mexico reports six more coronavirus deaths, 153 new cases
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Lujan Grisham fires back at Grants mayor (92)
- Anti-closure protest draws cars, helicopters to New Mexico Capitol (75)
- Grants mayor defies governor's stay-at-home order (63)
- Grants mayor urges stores to reopen, in face of governor's orders (61)
- New Mexico Republicans say governor overreached with public health orders (51)
- Governor issues more stringent restrictions on business operations (47)
- ZIP code 87505 has Santa Fe area's most coronavirus cases (47)
- City of Santa Fe employees brace for pain of furloughs (45)
- Governor: ‘Be hopeful’ — but not complacent in battle against coronavirus (35)
- Santa Fe mayor issues emergency order for grocery stores (34)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.