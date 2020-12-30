HERNÁNDEZ — A crew of four men spent Wednesday morning laying new roof decking and shingles for 56-year-old Geraldine Lopez, who cares for her seven grandchildren on a fixed income after the death of her son in a car crash five months ago.
Lopez’s roof had been leaking for years. But in a year in which she lost both her parents and her son, the constant dripping from above was just another reminder of what a crushing time it has been.
When she received a call from a company that said it would repair her roof for free, Lopez — who lives on a monthly allowance from Social Security — said she initially didn’t believe it would actually happen.
But this was no scam. It literally was good fortune from above.
“So now I’m getting a new roof,” Lopez said, laughing as she held the hand of her 9-year-old grandson, Brian.
“We’re finally getting a new roof, we’re so blessed,” she added. “I was just praising God, thanking God. And I appreciate all these people that are doing this. They’re a godsend.”
The repair, which normally would run about $5,000, comes free of charge to Lopez thanks to Albuquerque-based RoofCARE, which selects several people or nonprofit organizations across the state to receive roof repairs for free, said Robert Catalan of the company’s Santa Fe branch.
RoofCARE, which also has locations in Texas, does mostly commercial roofing and has a lot of business in Española, Catalan said. The company does the work as a way to give back to the area, he added.
Catalan said he found the Lopez family after asking a local facility manager who works for the public school system in Española if he knew of anyone in severe need of a repair. Lopez already was raising two grandchildren. After her son died, she took in his five kids as well.
“We’re just honored to be able to give back to the community,” Catalan said. “It’s heartwarming for her. When I interviewed her on the phone, it basically brought me to tears the way she gave me the history of her background. I said, ‘Yep. No better candidate.’ ”
The repair will take two full days. But after that, the roof will be water-tight.
Now, during the holiday season, Lopez said she’s counting her blessings each day as she does her best to care for her grandchildren.
“God, you know what I need before I even ask,” Lopez said. “God is good. God is amazing.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Bird Accessories
https://www.treasurebox.co.nz/pets/bird-supplies/bird-accessories.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.