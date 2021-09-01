090121Feature_1.JPG

Ryan Hebert of Albuquerque holds an American flag in the rain Wednesday for passing cars to see on Interstate 25. ‘I was looking for some hope,’ Herbert said. ‘I figure someone else could use it.’

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Ryan Hebert of Albuquerque holds an American flag in the rain Wednesday for passing cars to see on Interstate 25. "I was looking for some hope," Herbert said. "I figure someone else could use it."

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Margaret Eyler

❤️☺️

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.